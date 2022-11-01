Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WTVC
Gas leak closes road in East Brainerd Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A four inch main was hit overnight in East Brainerd causing a gas leak. The Chattanooga Fire Department shut down Igou Gap Road at Mara Drive as a precaution. Several homes were evacuated in the immediate area. Officials at the scene say the leak happened when...
WTVC
Explosions reported at fire in Graysville Thursday morning
GRAYSVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Graysville Volunteer Fire Department battled a fire with explosions Thursday morning. They were dispatched to the 400 block of Pikeville Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a non residential structure fire. On arrival, firefighters say the structure was fully involved and explosions were reported.
WDEF
Rafael’s Italian Restaurant damaged by fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A longtime restaurant in Hixson has been shut down by a fire. A passerby first noticed the flames at Rafael’s Italian Restaurant on Hixson Pike and called 911 before 11 PM. When firefighters arrived, the flames were already coming through the roof. They say the...
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 3 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015156- 400 S Moore Rd- Suspicious Activity – Police responded on report a business at this had their trash can stolen by a white female. Officers located the female and trash can on the Chattanooga side of S. Terrace. She was instructed to return the can owned by East Ridge back to the business.
WTVC
Christmas Open House at The Barn Nursery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Barn Nursery is an award-winning garden center and one of the largest in the Southeast. Top-quality shrubs, trees, vines, perennials, and annuals are displayed for your garden stroll. Conveniently located directly off the Interstate (exit 181) in Chattanooga, it is home to the Pottery Outlet, a gift shop, home decor, and a marvelous greenhouse. The Barn Nursery is gearing up for its big Christmas Open House going on this weekend November 5th and 6.
WTVC
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man hit two police cars and then led authorities on a police chase starting in Catoosa County and ending in Chattanooga Thursday. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says they pursued the man after he struck two of their police cars with his red S-10 pick up truck.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
WTVC
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
WDEF
Postal Facility resumes operations after Sunday night shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces that the main facility on Shallowford Road has now resumed normal operations after the fatal shooting Sunday night. That includes the Main Post Office, Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Police say a worker shot a supervisor and then fled. They found...
WDEF
Sheriff investigating body found in church parking lot vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators are looking into a body found at the First Baptist Church this afternoon. They were called by a church worker about an unresponsive male in a car in the parking lot around 2 PM. Emergency personnel found he was dead.
WTVCFOX
Safety board renews school bus seat belt call after fatal 2020 Tennessee crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its call for seat belts on school buses after completing an investigation of a 2020 Tennessee crash that killed the driver and a 7-year-old girl.
Commercial Dispatch
Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD
The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
mymix1041.com
Country Club nearly fails inspection after food was being stored too long
From Local 3 News: There are no failing scores to report this week, however one Bradley County restaurant nearly failed after dishes were not being fully cleaned. The Cleveland Country Club Restaurant on Kyle Lane scored a 73. According to the inspector, there were clear bottles of liquid not properly...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga City Council Adopts Westside Community Transformation Plan
On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, which provides a ten-year strategy for change in the city’s oldest public housing community. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82 percent of the area’s 4500 residents participating in the process. In further support of the plan, City Council also voted to approve an interlocal agreement that will allow the City to provide $1 million from its affordable housing fund to support the renovation of the historic James A. Henry school.
WDEF
WTVC
Auto shop owner arrested for having meth, other drugs in his camper, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An auto shop owner was arrested after meth and other drugs were found in his camper, according to the Red Bank Department. On Monday Red Bank responded to the home of James Thompson with a warrant. Police say they approached Thompson's camper and knocked on the...
WTVC
Nature's beauty at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard is back with a furry friend on The Daily Refresh. She tells us about their year-end campaign, the Red Wolf photo exhibit, and how you can get two free trees!
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO SWAT Personnel Respond to Barricaded Suspect on Pineville Road
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations personnel attempted to serve a warrant near the 1030 block of Pineville Road. Upon attempting to serve the warrant, the male suspect, Matthew Siler, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to comply with lawful orders from law enforcement personnel.
