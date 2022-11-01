The Dems are running scared. Pappas talks about working across the aisle? Really Chris, pint to any legislation that you authored which passed with bipartisan support.NHers are hurting because of the inflation caused the Dems reckless spending and printing of money. Too many dollars chasing too few goods. Wait untilThe cold weather sets in and we need to fill our oil tanks.
Democrats have done nothing for New Hampshire what we want they can't deliver. They follow the far left narrative which is destroying this state and putting families on the streets in the dead of winter. I will vote for anyone who is not a Democrat
this clown has done NOTHING but mirror Biden and Pelosi's posionous agenda that has destroyed the country and middle class in 2 short years ..Vote Red to save NH and the country
Comments / 11