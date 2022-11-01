The election on November 8th decides who will have the power to change policy on a state level, and climate change is on the ballot. New England is warming faster than the rest of the country. Parts of our state are facing drought conditions, flooding on the Seacoast is worsening, and our utility rates are through the roof. Climate change is already happening and New Hampshire doesn’t have a plan for it. Some legislators attempted to pass bills to create a climate action plan and reduce greenhouse gas emissions but all of these attempts were blocked. Yet we know from polling that most NH residents want our state to do something about climate change, which means that the majority of state legislators are not representing the will of Granite Staters.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO