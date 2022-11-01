ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Related
WWL-TV

Shingle thieves strike again

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

$3,000 reward for information in case where car was stolen with baby inside

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are asking for your help in finding a stolen vehicle involved in the theft of another vehicle in Lakeview which had a child inside. According to the NOPD, the first auto theft happened on October 23, in the 1200 block of Tulane Avenue. They say a 2018 white Dodge Charger was reported stolen in the early morning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Juvenile sent to death row

NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because of he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
ANGOLA, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Person of interest sought in March homicide

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on March 19 in the 2600 block of Gladiolus Street. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed 31-year-old Nicole Brown, pictured...
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested

The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Thieves caught on surveillance stealing $15K of shingles from Habitat for Humanity

NEW ORLEANS — Habitat for Humanity lost thousands of dollars in shingles after they were stolen over the weekend. Those thieves were caught on surveillance. The video was taken from nearby and captured at 3:18 a.m. Saturday. You can see lights from two trucks as they pull to the back fence at Habitat for Humanity. Four minutes later it appears that two thieves break a slat in the fence and jump over.
NOLA Chic

Depressed in New Orleans

Words can not express the love and gratitude I have experienced today! I had to bench myself from the game of life after years of fighting to survive physically and mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. It was like one day last year I was sharing what I was continually going through, and the next moment my heart was racing, my chest felt full, sweat dripped from every pore of my body, a sense of doom and failure evaded my mind, and everything seemed to close in on me.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

