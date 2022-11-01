Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Shingle thieves strike again
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
$3,000 reward for information in case where car was stolen with baby inside
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are asking for your help in finding a stolen vehicle involved in the theft of another vehicle in Lakeview which had a child inside. According to the NOPD, the first auto theft happened on October 23, in the 1200 block of Tulane Avenue. They say a 2018 white Dodge Charger was reported stolen in the early morning.
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
JP Sheriff’s office wants to question group of individuals in video of River Ridge explosion
On Halloween night, a mailbox exploded-- sending shrapnel as far as 60 feet away.
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff releases report on Mayor LaToya Cantrell stalking investigation
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has released a final report on stalking allegations the New Orleans mayor made against the City Council President's driver and security guard. OPSO deputy Greg Malveaux was a driver and security guard for Helena Moreno before he was reassigned to the Orleans Parish Jail, after...
Harbor Police discover unresponsive shooting victim near Poland Ave.
Just after 9:30, officers began investigating after the Harbor Police found an unresponsive man on the ground, near the corner of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue.
Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween
A spokesperson for New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity says a group of thieves stole 270 bundles of brand-new roof shingles, enough to build four homes.
WDSU
New Orleans police release image of man accused of stealing truck with baby inside in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has released new images of a suspect sought in connection with a car theft that happened in Lakeview a few weeks ago. A child was inside the car at the time of the theft. According to police, the suspect is accused...
WWL-TV
Juvenile sent to death row
NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because of he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Report reveals no evidence found after Mayor accused deputy of following & photographing her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new report details that Mayor Cantrell falsely accused a deputy of following her and taking pictures. That report also raises questions about if there was ever any evidence behind the allegation that got Deputy Greg Malveaux temporarily reassigned. Malveaux is the longtime security detail for...
gentillymessenger.com
Person of interest sought in March homicide
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on March 19 in the 2600 block of Gladiolus Street. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed 31-year-old Nicole Brown, pictured...
fox8live.com
Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest accused 18-year-old man wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest an accused 18-year-old wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma Friday afternoon (Nov. 4). 18-year-old Brandt Bennett was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Deputies received information about Bennett being...
NOPD makes swift arrest in Desire neighborhood shooting Wednesday
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway after a man was shot in the area.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
NOLA.com
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
Thieves caught on surveillance stealing $15K of shingles from Habitat for Humanity
NEW ORLEANS — Habitat for Humanity lost thousands of dollars in shingles after they were stolen over the weekend. Those thieves were caught on surveillance. The video was taken from nearby and captured at 3:18 a.m. Saturday. You can see lights from two trucks as they pull to the back fence at Habitat for Humanity. Four minutes later it appears that two thieves break a slat in the fence and jump over.
Deadly NOLA shooting was self-inflicted, NOPD says
At about 2 p.m., officers say they responded to the 5600 block of Read Boulevard where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Depressed in New Orleans
Words can not express the love and gratitude I have experienced today! I had to bench myself from the game of life after years of fighting to survive physically and mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. It was like one day last year I was sharing what I was continually going through, and the next moment my heart was racing, my chest felt full, sweat dripped from every pore of my body, a sense of doom and failure evaded my mind, and everything seemed to close in on me.
fox8live.com
New Orleans EMS Techs plans to spend money on training in self-defense
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans EMS plans to spend more money this year to start training EMS workers in self-defense. They say EMTs are having to deal with more physical attacks than ever before, making it harder than ever to attract badly needed technicians. More often than not, EMS...
