Kingsport, TN

Ballad holds ribbon cutting for Post-COVID Care Center

By Anslee Daniel
WJHL
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- As COVID numbers continue to fluctuate two years into the pandemic- people are still dealing with lingering effects from the virus.

“We started recognizing that they were having longer-term issues. Our specialty was kind of entered into the equation as a specialist that might be able to handle all these other kinds of issues,” said Paul Jett, the facility’s Physical, Medicine and Rehabilitation doctor.

Ballad Health opened a center Tuesday in Kingsport dedicated to post-COVID care.

Ballad Health expands into Morristown with 2 new practices

“It’s not the same across the board but for the most part, we’re seeing a lot of pulmonary problems, shortness of breath, things that aren’t picked up on X-rays and CTs, but the patient still has shortness of breath,” said family nurse practitioner Pammela Poore.

The post-COVID care center helps to treat lingering issues such as memory loss, brain fog, fatigue, GI problems and the loss of taste and smell long after people are sick.

“We have a lot of cardiac issues as far as people having an increased heart rate or uncontrollable blood pressures, autonomic disorders for the most part. People don’t realize that the symptoms they’re experiencing are long COVID,” Poore said. “Some people don’t even realize that they really had COVID. They never were tested. They just got sick.”

The length of care time will vary, but those at the center say the lingering impacts of the virus are here to stay.

“We suspect unfortunately that this is going to be more of a chronic state for us, something that people are going to be dealing with for a long time,” Dr. Jett said. “And there are going to be other things that arise as a result of this that we haven’t even thought about yet.”

Ballad hopes the center will also serve as a place to foster research for long-haul COVID symptoms.

The Center for Post-COVID Care is located in Suite 110 at 2204 Pavillion Drive in Kingsport.

Patients are able to make an appointment if they’ve had certain COVID symptoms for longer than 4 weeks after testing negative for the virus.

WJHL

WJHL

