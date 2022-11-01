Read full article on original website
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world
For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
Berkeleyan Online
Unique Opportunity for Extension and Research Career in the Economics of Diversity and Equity
Some of the best jobs in academia are to be a professor of Cooperative Extension at Berkeley. The Cooperative Extension is one of the greatest inventions of the American educational system, designed to transfer knowledge to and learn from the experience of practitioners in agriculture and industry. We have two types of extension professionals: farm advisors who are in the counties and advise farmers, businessmen, and consumers; and professors of extension, who conduct practical applied research and assist the farm advisors and collaborate with different constituencies (legislators, consultants, citizens, and NGOs) as they address major policy and management challenges.
Daily Californian
'Deeply offensive and despicable': Berkeley Law, Zionist students condemn ‘Berkeley Bans Jews’ trucks near campus
Berkeley Law has recently ramped up security in the wake of “Berkeley Bans Jews” billboard trucks that have driven by campus to protest the decision of nine student groups — of which there are more than 100 — to ban Zionist speakers. Accuracy in Media, or...
Berkeleyan Online
Berkeley students scream together for art project ‘OUTCRY’
“I like to encourage people to think about: If you’re silenced or if you’re being silent, who is that silence taking care of?” says Chicago-based artist Whitney Bradshaw. “Oftentimes, it’s not you.”. Bradshaw is the creator of a project called OUTCRY. In it, women scream....
Berkeleyan Online
Bears in Business: Jason Mikami ’92, MBA
In 1896, Jason Mikami’s grandfather began farming in Lodi, where he developed a passion for grape-growing. Now in its second century and third generation of farming, Mikami Vineyards produces single-vineyard handcrafted wines from premier blocks of the family estate. In 2005, when Jason’s father passed away and he took over the family business, the Mikami family decided to dedicate a portion of the vineyard to producing wine under the family label. In 2008, they had their first vintage. When Mikami isn’t managing the vineyard and honoring the family business, he is the director of engineering at Uber in San Francisco.
Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
KTVU FOX 2
Teacher sickout at George Washington High in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Teachers are calling in sick at George Washington High School in San Francisco on Wednesday in an effort to send a message to the district about recent pay issues. A letter sent out to students and parents on Tuesday from one of the teachers, said: "We love...
Berkeleyan Online
‘Magic’ disruption in the transportation industry lures MBA grads to jobs
As a strategy manager at self-driving car startup Zoox last summer, Yiannos Vakis, MBA 23, spent a lot of time thinking about the challenges of rolling out robotaxi fleets in cities. “Watching self-driving cars navigate the complex streets of San Francisco is pure magic,” Vakis said. “But to commercialize at...
sfstandard.com
SF To Celebrate First Asian American on U.S. Money. How To Get This Landmark Coin Next Week
A highly anticipated quarter dollar coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, is officially in circulation now—making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency. Legendary movie star Wong was born in 1905. The daughter of Los Angeles Chinatown laundry owners, she...
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
How wave of state housing laws are bringing new homes to S.F.
In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet tall within a quarter mile of a transit station or frequent bus line, and up to 55 feet tall within...
What causes COVID-19 symptoms to rebound?
To answer your questions, KCBS Radio anchors Margie Shafer and Eric Thomas were joined Dr. Davey Smith, head of the infectious diseases and Global Public Health divisions at UC San Diego, and lead author of the study.
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Has Effectively Decriminalized Mushrooms. Now What?
In September, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution urging local law enforcement to deprioritize the investigation and arrest of adult users of plant-based psychedelic substances—and calling on both the state of California and the federal government to “decriminalize entheogenic plant practices.”. If you’re wondering...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. Santa Clara County is outpacing the state in uptake of the omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine across all eligible age groups, the county’s top health official said this week. Roughly...
foxla.com
Housing costs in these California cities are highest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Housing costs are skyrocketing in many parts of the United States,. California cities are getting hit the hardest compared to the rest of the country, according to a new report. The median sales price of U.S. homes increased from $322,600 in the second quarter of 2020 to...
sfarchdiocese.org
First San Francisco native made Cardinal joins Parishioners in Prayer
Parishioners from across the Archdiocese joined in prayer on October 27 to honor Cardinal Robert McElroy, the first native son of San Francisco to be made a Cardinal. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone hosted the Cardinal for Vespers and a reception. In his homily, Cardinal McElroy reflected upon the significance of the...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk. “With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by […]
oaklandside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in October
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Every week we tell you the newest restaurants to try in Oakland, Berkeley and the rest of the East Bay, then organize them by region for this, our monthly roundup. We hope it helps you find somewhere new to try.
Eater
Zero Zero, a Titan of the San Francisco Pizza Scene for More Than a Decade, Is Closing
It’s the end of a leopard-spotted pizza era in San Francisco. Zero Zero, chef and owner Bruce Hill’s SoMa Neapolitan-style pizzeria, will serve its final pies on Saturday, November 12. Hill says the decision has been a long time coming, noting that coming out of the pandemic has been “just too tough” for the restaurant. There are a number of reasons behind the decision, but in a nutshell, Zero Zero’s large, bi-level downtown space has become untenable in a post-COVID landscape. “I would definitely categorize it as a struggling downtown restaurant,” Hill says. “I truly feel if Zero Zero was in a neighborhood location, we’d be fine.”
