Read full article on original website
Related
KSNT
Showers and storms today with falling temperatures
We’re mild this morning ahead of an approaching front where most are starting off in the 60s. This is the warmest we’ll be as temperatures start to fall through most of the day. Rain has already started to move in and will linger through the day today. This...
KSNT
Rain comes to an end; pleasant weekend ahead
We’re starting off in the middle to upper 30s this morning as rain continues. A few spots are seeing some snowflakes mixing in but nothing is sticking since the roads are very wet. Most of the rain should wrap up by mid-morning as we start to clear things out.
Comments / 0