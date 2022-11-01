ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jennifer Stone, actress/nurse

Jennifer Stone is best known for her role as Harper Finkle in the Disney Channel hit series Wizards of Waverly Place. Not long after that series ended, Stone was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. It inspired her to change the focus of her life from acting to medicine and caring for others. Stone went to nursing school and now works as an emergency room nurse at a Southern California hospital.

