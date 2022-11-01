ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Food 4 Families: How You Can Help Alleviate Hunger

Right now, families around Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are struggling to make ends meet, but we can be part of the solution to alleviate hunger. Join NBC4 and Telemundo 44's Food 4 Families campaign. Here's how you can help: Go here to donate any amount of money through the Greater Washington Community Foundation's Food 4 Families Fund. All proceeds go to feed our neighbors in the DMV region.
‘Not Enough': DC Councilmembers Demand Answers After Bus Driver DWI

D.C. Councilmembers are demanding answers from the public school system after an allegedly intoxicated bus driver crashed with students on board. Councilmembers Mary Cheh and Christina Henderson said the Oct. 27 crash reveals quality control failures that could have led to a tragic outcome in a letter to D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee.
HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates

Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
