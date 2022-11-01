Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Suspect facing charges in connection to shooting death of teen at KCK Halloween party
Daijon Estell was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Katron Harris.
Police say driver killed in late Wednesday crash in KCK
One person died late Wednesday night in a crash in Kansas City, Kansas, in which a car went down an embankment and caught fire.
Kansas City church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
New Story Church planning vigil for victim killed in Halloween party shooting
A Kansas City, Kansas, church has planned a vigil for a teen killed in a shooting at a Halloween party.
North Kansas City police search for missing teen
The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Friday, Oct. 28 at around 6 a.m in NKC.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man in connection to woman found dead lying in road
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven days a week Jack Rose walks up and down 87th street in Raytown. “I walk a long way and I do it every day,” Rose said. The same street on Halloween night he remembers seeing much commotion. “Sirens started coming, it was quite...
KMBC.com
Raytown police say person of interest in custody in woman's homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a woman's death on Halloween. Authorities said officers were called at 8:05 p.m. Monday to 87th Street and Ash Avenue on a report of a woman in the road who may have been hit by a vehicle.
One killed in fiery crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for tips as they investigate a fiery crash that killed one person.
KCTV 5
One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
1 dead, 6 wounded after Halloween Party shooting in Kansas
One person was killed and six others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said Tuesday the shooting happened Monday night at a home.
Shawnee man pleads guilty for role in 2-year-old’s death from fentanyl
A Shawnee man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the Nov. 2020 death of his two-year-old son from fentanyl intoxication.
KCPD reaches settlement with family of man shot, killed by officers in 2019
A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson has confirmed that the department has reached a settlement with the family of Terrance Bridges.
Independence police officer shoots man during disturbance at gas station
Independence police said a man who was shot by an officer at a gas station was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.
Independence man convicted in connection with home invasion
A federal jury convicted Theodore Watkins Jr., of Independence, in connection with a May 2022, home invasion that injured an elderly woman.
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
KCPD locates missing 73-year-old
UPDATE: The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a missing 73-year-old man, who was last seen Sept. 21.
Woman says Kansas City officers used excessive force; KCPD investigating
A Kansas City woman said her late-night walk turned brutal when she was attacked by a Kansas City, Missouri police officer.
Leavenworth woman convicted for deadly stabbing of fiancé
A 41-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, woman pleaded guilty to killing her fiancé in 2021 and faces up to 10 years in prison.
Comments / 0