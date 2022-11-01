ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Talladega partners with Main Street Alabama to revitalize downtown

The city of Talladega is working to revitalize its downtown area. According to a preliminary study done by Main Street Alabama, 50% of the Talladega community said the downtown area is declining. Donna Kelly has been living in Talladega for 10 years and has owned a downtown business for two...
TALLADEGA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Northport

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police asked for the public's help Friday with locating a woman who was reported missing after she was last seen in Northport Thursday afternoon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon could be disoriented and lost and possibly in the Walker County area. Gordon...
NORTHPORT, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

News 19 Gives a Deep Dive on State Amendment 2

The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure. The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
HOLLY POND, AL
WAFF

Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood

Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd. Candidate Bill Byrd talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta. Updated: 4 hours ago. Candidate James Desta talks about the upcoming election. Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WDEF

New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro

KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
KIMBALL, TN

