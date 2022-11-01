Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Michigan Life
Jeff Chang speaks for Emma Norman Todd Distinguished Lecture Speaker Series
Jeff Chang spoke on behalf of this year's Emma Norman Todd Distinguished Lecture Series Nov. 3 at Plachta Auditorium. Chang has written 4 books, "We’re Gon Be Alright" (2016), "Who We Be" (2014), "Total Chaos" (2007) and "Can't Stop Won't Stop" (2005). These books follow themes of racial segregation, racism, hip hop and how these topics overlap.
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Prost! opens at Uptown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Frankenmuth’s Prost! Wine Bar & Charcuterie has expanded into the Bay City market with a new location at Uptown Bay City. Prost! celebrates its grand opening at Uptown Bay City Thursday, Nov. 3. “It’s very exciting. We’re excited to be part of Bay City...
Central Michigan Life
Academic Senate discusses mental health, diversity, and pandemic ramifications
During its first meeting in November, the Academic Senate discussed the upcoming semester break, various faculty and student concerns, and updates to Central Michigan University’s online education programs. Semester Breaks. When senators had an opportunity to raise questions to President Bob Davies, Senator Amanda Garrison raised a concern about...
Central Michigan Life
Registration for Christmas Outreach is open for the 2022 yearly event
Although Christmas may seem far away, executive members of Christmas Outreach have been planning for the event since August. Christmas Outreach is a non-profit organization that has been helping families in Isabella county since 1980, and has helped thousands of individuals in need each year, social media Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Ohms said.
Central Michigan Life
CMU volleyball defeats NIU in four sets
Central Michigan volleyball (16-9, 9-5) found itself down 22-14 in the fourth set of Friday's matchup against Northern Illinois (14-9, 7-7). However the Chippewas didn’t give up and outscored the Huskies 12-2 in the final moments of the set to take the match 3-1 (27-25, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24). “We...
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd
After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
Central Michigan Life
‘Our quarterback situation for the future is pretty darn good’: CMU rotates quarterbacks in NIU victory
Leading up to Central Michigan football’s trip to DeKalb, Illinois, questions of a potential change at quarterback began echoing in from the fanbase. Would the Chippewas give the nod to sophomore Daniel Richardson? Or would head coach Jim McElwain turn to redshirt freshman Jase Bauer to lead CMU down the stretch?
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
bridgemi.com
Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan
Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
horseandrider.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
abc12.com
30-year-old dies in skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pinconning man died after a skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City last week. Police responded to the hospital maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of someone trapped. The Tawas City Police Department found hospital maintenance...
WNEM
‘Just don’t let me die,’ stabbing victim said after attack
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan woman managed to survive a violent attack, and now she is speaking out about her brush with death. TV5 is not identifying the man she says attacked her until he is arraigned in court. “He had got his arm through my window and that...
UpNorthLive.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant firefighters put out blaze in westside homes
A fire that damaged two homes on Mt. Pleasant’s west side that took three hours to bring under control remains under investigation the morning after it happened. Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. Monday for a fire reported at 1006 Bruce Street, one block west of Riverside Cemetery.
Mt. Pleasant MSP Asks for Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
Michigan State Police in Mt. Pleasant are asking for help in identifying this man. He is a suspect in a theft investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant division at 989-773-5951.
