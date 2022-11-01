ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Michigan Life

Jeff Chang speaks for Emma Norman Todd Distinguished Lecture Speaker Series

Jeff Chang spoke on behalf of this year's Emma Norman Todd Distinguished Lecture Series Nov. 3 at Plachta Auditorium. Chang has written 4 books, "We’re Gon Be Alright" (2016), "Who We Be" (2014), "Total Chaos" (2007) and "Can't Stop Won't Stop" (2005). These books follow themes of racial segregation, racism, hip hop and how these topics overlap.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Saginaw News

Prost! opens at Uptown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — Frankenmuth’s Prost! Wine Bar & Charcuterie has expanded into the Bay City market with a new location at Uptown Bay City. Prost! celebrates its grand opening at Uptown Bay City Thursday, Nov. 3. “It’s very exciting. We’re excited to be part of Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
Central Michigan Life

Academic Senate discusses mental health, diversity, and pandemic ramifications

During its first meeting in November, the Academic Senate discussed the upcoming semester break, various faculty and student concerns, and updates to Central Michigan University’s online education programs. Semester Breaks. When senators had an opportunity to raise questions to President Bob Davies, Senator Amanda Garrison raised a concern about...
Central Michigan Life

Registration for Christmas Outreach is open for the 2022 yearly event

Although Christmas may seem far away, executive members of Christmas Outreach have been planning for the event since August. Christmas Outreach is a non-profit organization that has been helping families in Isabella county since 1980, and has helped thousands of individuals in need each year, social media Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Ohms said.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU volleyball defeats NIU in four sets

Central Michigan volleyball (16-9, 9-5) found itself down 22-14 in the fourth set of Friday's matchup against Northern Illinois (14-9, 7-7). However the Chippewas didn’t give up and outscored the Huskies 12-2 in the final moments of the set to take the match 3-1 (27-25, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24). “We...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd

After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
bridgemi.com

Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan

Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash

Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
horseandrider.com

Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

30-year-old dies in skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pinconning man died after a skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City last week. Police responded to the hospital maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of someone trapped. The Tawas City Police Department found hospital maintenance...
TAWAS CITY, MI
WNEM

‘Just don’t let me die,’ stabbing victim said after attack

AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan woman managed to survive a violent attack, and now she is speaking out about her brush with death. TV5 is not identifying the man she says attacked her until he is arraigned in court. “He had got his arm through my window and that...
AUBURN, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant firefighters put out blaze in westside homes

A fire that damaged two homes on Mt. Pleasant’s west side that took three hours to bring under control remains under investigation the morning after it happened. Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. Monday for a fire reported at 1006 Bruce Street, one block west of Riverside Cemetery.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy