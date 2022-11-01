Read full article on original website
Related
Former Twitter Exec Divulges Two Biggest Dangers of Elon Musk’s Ownership
After Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover resulted in mass lay-offs at the social media platform, former exec Sunil Singhvi has shared two of his biggest concerns as the company moves forward. While chatting with the BBC, the former director of media partnerships talked about the challenges Twitter might face in the coming years. First on the docket: Musk’s own use of the platform. “It’s incredibly hard for a company to work in that situation, if your leader is having thoughts and just spewing them out into the world, it’s quite easy for the business itself to be impacted by [a] swinging...
Joe Biden takes on Elon Musk and Twitter's new content moderation: 'Spews lies all across the world'
Criticism of Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reached the White House, with President Biden on Friday saying the platform allows users to spew 'lies all across the world.'
WOWK
Musk: People banned from Twitter won’t be restored for weeks
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk said Wednesday that Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that, a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people banned from...
WOWK
Media preps for 2022 election with focus on democracy issues
NEW YORK (AP) — Time was, a television reporter assigned to “democracy issues” would have a quiet time on election night sets, occasionally popping up to talk about broken voting machines at a polling place or two. That’s not the case in 2022. Between election deniers...
WOWK
VP Harris fights for Democrats’ future — and her own
BOSTON (AP) — Ruby Brown beamed with excitement in a community college gymnasium as she waited for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the stage at a political rally for the Democratic ticket in Massachusetts. “As soon as her name was announced, I said I had to find a...
WOWK
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general’s office to compensate the network’s shareholders, as part of an insider trading investigation and for concealing sexual assault allegations against Moonves.
