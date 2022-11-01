Read full article on original website
Lil Cutie
3d ago
Sooo dang sadd couldn’t believe it when I read it this morning in my phone thought it was a lie stay strong Qua an fam TO was very much loved whether he knew us r nott 💯Fly High Soulja 🕊️🤎
Reply
2
Related
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot
Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
DJ Akademiks Says He Would Testify Against Lil Baby If He Goes to Court After It’s Only Me Disses
DJ Akademiks says if Lil Baby were to ever go to court, he would testify against the Atlanta rapper. The blogger has come out to say this after his name appeared in two diss lines on Baby's new album, It's Only Me. On Monday (Oct. 17), DJ Akademiks hit up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death
Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff With 'Family' Video
The "WAP" rapper shared a video on Twitter that featured her husband, Offset, and the late Takeoff.
thesource.com
Offset Reacts To Takeoff’s Death Via Social Media
For the past two days, the Hip Hop community has been mourning the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball aka Takeoff, one third of the ATL-based, Grammy Award winning group the Migos. Many celebs, including athletes, political figures and Hip Hop artists expressed their sorrow and grief about the loss of the youngest member of the Migos, but none have been more painful than those closest to him.
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Al B. Sure! out of 2-month coma, son confirms
Al B. Sure! is now out of the hospital after being in a coma for two months, according to his son. Al B. Sure Jr. His son started the post off by thanking everyone for his birthday wishes. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” his son posted. “Been...
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Prince Trends On Social Media Amid Takeoff’s Passing
Fans are questioning the Mob Ties founder’s role in the fatal shooting. Fans are still grieving the loss of Migos star Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday (November 1) morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and groupmate Quavo. Since his...
musictimes.com
Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged
A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
hotnewhiphop.com
NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff
The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot
Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
From Drake to James Corden - celebrities and fans pay tribute to Takeoff
Rapper Takeoff, of US trio Migos, has died after a shooting in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday 1 November. The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old. Fellow Migos member Quavo was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.
Takeoff shooting: Coroner’s report reveals Migos rapper was shot multiple times
New details regarding rapper Takeoff’s recent death have been revealed in the coroner’s report. The former Migos bandmember was fatally shot on Tuesday (1 November) in a bowling alleyway in Houston, Texas during an altercation that reportedly emerged after a dice game.His death was announced by his representative and confirmed shortly after by police. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.According to the coroner’s report, obtained by the New York Post, Takeoff was shot several times. It confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds”.During a later press conference, the police said a...
Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Record Label Reveals New Details About the Shooting
The record label for Migos rapper Takeoff is sharing new details surrounding his death. Takeoff, 28, was shot at a Houston bowling alley. Now, Quality Control Records says it was a stray bullet that killed him. The company wrote on Instagram Stories, “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness...
After Takeoff Is Killed, Celebrity Blogger Jason Lee Says He’s ‘Sad’ He Never Got To Interview Migos
Celebrity blogger and reality TV star Jason Lee was on the receiving end of a good old-fashioned social media dragging after he appeared to try to make the shocking killing of a popular rapper about himself. Migos rapper Takeoff was killed early Tuesday morning following a party at a bowling...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 3