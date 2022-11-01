ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla ATV for Kids Recalled Over Safety Concerns and Risk of Injury

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
Radio Flyer/Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you purchased a Tesla Cyberquad ATV for Kids by Radio Flyer last Christmas, it's time to put it somewhere that your kids can't get to it.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an important recall and advises those in possession of a Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer Model Number 914 to immediately stop using the device and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund.

Approximately 5,000 of the ATVs–which were sold online exclusively through Tesla in Dec. of 2021–have been recalled after they failed to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, according to an Oct. 27 press release.

The Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs. ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures, in addition to failing mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure tests, as per the release.

These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards and to help prevent serious injury or death.

As of writing, Radio Flyer has received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female.

Consumers can obtain a full refund by removing the product’s motor controller and sending the controller back to Radio Flyer via a prepaid envelope. Removing the motor controller will permanently disable the Cyberquad. Directions on locating, extracting, and returning the motor controller can be found on the Radio Flyer recall website.

Additional information on disposing of the remainder of the Cyberquad is available on the recall website under FAQs at www.radioflyer.com/recalls. Consumers who return the motor controller and incur costs for disposing of the rest of the Cyberquad will receive up to $50 to cover costs associated with disposal.

