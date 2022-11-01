Read full article on original website
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
Bond hearing scheduled for man accused of barricading himself in home overnight in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin is scheduled for bond hearing November 5, 2022 at the. Police say Franklin was arrested after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours. CPD says with the assistance of Agents with the South...
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
Deputies search for two suspects wanted for attempting to steal vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man and woman who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle outside of the El Cheapo gas station on Oct. 17. Deputies say the owner of the vehicle was inside the store when the suspects tried to take...
Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
Update: Barricaded suspect arrested
Update-Columbia police say suspect in Wood Creek Farms incident is in custody. Investigators say Devon Franklin has been taken to a local hospital and will be transported to jail afterwards. Police say Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. Investigators say he is accused of forcing them out of the home at gunpoint yesterday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Inspector General’s Office finds Richland 2 board “dysfunctional”
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Following a request by the Governor’s Office, The South Carolina Office of the Inspector General released its findings on the Richland School Dist. 2 school board. According to the report, “Board dysfunction and member conduct fostered a hostile environment, which created reputational, operational, and legal risk...
Lexington Police: suspect wanted for alleged Walmart shoplifting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying an alleged Walmart shoplifter. The suspect took an iPhone from the Sunset Blvd location on Oct. 24 without paying for it, say deputies. If you have information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
Cayce PD investigate after loaded gun found at Airport H.S.
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department was called to Airport High School Friday morning after school officials say a student was suspected of selling drugs at the school. During their investigation into the allegations, the school Resource Officer and Cayce Police searched the student’s personal possessions and the car they say the teen had driven to campus.
Columbia men sentenced to life in prison for triple-homicide
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the life sentences of two Columbia men convicted of a triple-homicide after a three-week trial. They will not be eligible for parole. Deputies say Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, were sentenced following a 2019 home...
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
Lexington police search for suspected shoplifters
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington police say they are searching for three women who stole several liquor bottles. Investigators say the women took the alcohol from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on October 28th. Police say they left in a silver SUV. If you have information about this case,...
Couple convicted in homicides sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A couple convicted of killing five people in three states last year, including in South Carolina,. has been sentenced to life in prison. The Associate Press reports Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson both pled guilty for killing Simpson’s estranged husband in Chester County and Thomas Hardin in York County on the same day in May of last year.
Plans set for annual Columbia Veterans Day Parade
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade will take place next Friday. According to a spokesperson for the city, the parade will begin at 11am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Sts. and end at Pendleton St. near the state house. This year’s grand marshals...
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office to host Operation Santa Clause
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- It’s that time of year again, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause!. According to a Facebook post, deputies will be registering children in need on November 29 and 30th, and December 1 at the Sheriff’s Office. Once families and children are chosen, they will be given a location, date, and time for gift pickup.
Drowsy Driving Prevention Week: deputies urge drivers to sleep first, drive alert
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to be aware of the detrimental affects of operating a vehicle while feeling drowsy. The initiative is part of Drowsy Driving Prevention Week Nov. 6-13. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over 90,000 collisions due to drowsy drivers occurred in 2017. These collisions led to almost 50,000 people injured and approximately 800 fatalities.
City of West Columbia: Moffatt Street parking lot closed this weekend
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia says the Moffatt Street parking lot located at 100 Riverside Drive at the Riverwalk Park will be closed to the public Nov. 5-6. The lot will reopen the morning of Nov. 7. The city says the closure is due to resurfacing activities.
A Newberry Co. man is arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns
Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie on a slew of drug and gun charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friday their Investigation Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team served a search warrant on a Pope Street home where officials say they uncovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and various guns.
Richland County Council candidates speak out against members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two republican candidates for Richland County Council are speaking out against its current members. This afternoon District One candidate Jason Branham and District Six candidate Don Weaver held a news conference calling the Council’s recent decision to increase pay for its members irresponsible. The candidates...
Denny’s “Veterans Heroes Tour” donates meals at Dorn VA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Local veterans were able to get a special delivery today at the Dorn VA in Columbia. Denny’s mobile relief diner was on hand as part of their “Veterans Heroes Tour” donating meals to veterans and staff. Organizers say anytime the community comes together...
