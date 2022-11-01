Read full article on original website
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Guest opinion: Cheating in school is an equity problem and we’re doing nothing to stop it
I’ve said or written this statement countless times, but it bears repeating as often as possible. Protecting exam integrity is not only an issue of ensuring a proper measure of competency; it is a matter of equity and right now, we are failing to do anything about it. Fair...
Snipes Launches Young Geniuses Initiative With ‘Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab’ To Foster Next Generation of Creators and Create More Inclusive Sneaker Industry
SNIPES, the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer, announced the SNIPES Young Geniuses program, an initiative designed to increase access to and participation in higher education for youth from underserved communities. The first initiative of the Young Geniuses program is the SNIPES Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab, a creator’s space designed to...
Phys.org
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
Meet the 4 Black Women Awarded Up to $50K by PayPal to Economically Empower Their Communities
Four Black women have achieved high honors as the winners of an award named after the first woman—and Black woman—to own a bank in the U.S., Maggie Lena Walker. The Black American women business owners are blazing their own trails as the winners of the second annual Maggie Lena Walker Award. They each received recognition and a cash award of up to $50,000 from fintech giant PayPal Holdings Inc. The accolade celebrates the achievements of women from underrepresented groups in the U.S. who are economically empowering others in their communities and creating a more inclusive world, per a release.
booktrib.com
Beyond the Heart Podcast: Creating a Movement of Healthy Women
“Beyond The Heart“ is a brand new podcast hosted by renowned Cardiologist, Women’s Health Advocate and Author, Dr. Nieca Goldberg. Weekly, she explores essential conversations with doctors, thought leaders, health practitioners and game-changers to help you redefine how to view your body and the healing process. This groundbreaking...
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
'Ignite ... that spark': 20 years in, Cathedral Arts CEO is arts education's biggest cheerleader
The father stood up in the audience with tears falling down his face. He had just watched his daughter's dance performance at a Cathedral Arts Project showcase in Jacksonville. "I had happened to overhear him in a conversation with another parent before the show and he remarked that he didn’t even think his daughter...
Hr Morning
New guidance to support workers’ mental health – 5 essential elements of a healthy workplace
Over the last year or so, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Great Resignation’ and Quiet Quitting have all highlighted an undeniable truth: Mental health matters. And if you’re like many HR pros looking to recruit and retain top talent, consider this: 81% of workers said that “employers’ support for mental health will be an important consideration when they look for work in the future,” according to a recent survey conducted by the American Psychological Association.
Medical Report: Recognizing the change before ‘the change’
Menopause is relatively easy for women to recognize. Perimenopause is called “the change before the change.” KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more on how to recognize it.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Pandemic playbook highlights employers’ role in improving community health
Anticipating a future pandemic within the next five to 10 years, a joint initiative of business, communications and public health organizations has created a pandemic playbook to help employers be resilient. Dan Pasquini, communication director for the Health Action Alliance, shared lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and tools included...
Progressive CEO Tricia Griffith wants leaders to engage in uncomfortable discussions
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Tricia Griffith, president and CEO of Progressive, about her rise from the claims department to the C-suite; why the company is in the process of de-risking its property portfolio; and what it takes to diversify a board of directors. They also dig deep into the reasons leaders need to stop avoiding tough talks.
intheknow.com
Frida Ruiz started her organization to help educate young people about the significance of climate change
High schooler Frida Ruiz believes that young people are the future of the climate movement. That’s why she started The Green Cause (@thegreencause), an organization dedicated to creating educational environmental materials and getting kids and teens excited about the fight against climate change!. Born in Peru, Frida moved to...
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
wonkhe.com
Why employment quality is important in graduate data
Why is HESA generating new data on employment quality?. It’s a question we have been asked on several occasions. Historically, economists have focused on investigating individual employment outcomes through the lens of employee earnings. Meanwhile, the primary indicator used to assess the macroeconomy has been GDP. So, you would be forgiven for thinking monetary outcomes were all that mattered.
