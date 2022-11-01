ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Virginia residents must file 2021 tax return to receive $250 rebate

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, Governor Glenn Youngkin promised Virginia taxpayers a $250 rebate for individuals or $500 for joint filers, due to increased tax revenue. The deadline for those payments was Monday. However, some people may be wondering where their money is. According to the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation

There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Bedford County extends property tax deadline to January 31, 2023

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Many residents in Bedford County are fired up after receiving a higher-than-expected personal property tax bill. In Bedford County, that tax is $2.35 per every $100 of the assessed value of your property, like your car. During a special meeting held on Thursday, county supervisors...
theriver953.com

Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023

Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Modine Manufacturing expands Rockbridge facility, creating jobs

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Modine Manufacturing transformed the Rockbridge building from a warehouse to a full-scale production facility. The company produces data center chillers and has operated in Virginia since 1963. “You know there’s so much data. There’s so much cloud services and so many things like that. And everything...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

New solar facility in Campbell Co. to power 2,600 homes

CAMPBELL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Depot Solar Facility in Campbell County is the third solar project Appalachian Power has brought online in less than a year. The more-than-50,000 solar panels produce 15 Megawatts of energy, enough electricity to power 2,600 homes. A ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon celebrated the successful completion...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE

