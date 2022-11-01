RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a Thursday morning crash on U.S. Highway 212 near the Wyoming and South Dakota state line. The driver, 74-year-old Gary Larrick of North Carolina, was heading eastbound on US 212 when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit the side of another tractor-trailer. Larrick, who reportedly was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

WYOMING STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO