South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. Online EMT class offered to combat EMS staff shortages.
Gabbard shows support for Gov. Kristi Noem as the SD midterm draws near
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally, Gabbard explained her decision in leaving the Democratic party, saying it was not the party she initially joined.
Gov. Noem and Rep. Smith enter final stretch in gubernatorial race
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries. One city official doesn't think medical pot dispensaries should be allowed to sell alcohol. Others disagree. People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual harvest. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally...
Tractor-Trailer driver killed in US 212 crash on Wyo-SD state line
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a Thursday morning crash on U.S. Highway 212 near the Wyoming and South Dakota state line. The driver, 74-year-old Gary Larrick of North Carolina, was heading eastbound on US 212 when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit the side of another tractor-trailer. Larrick, who reportedly was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore parade float will stay parked during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, sidelined by a marching band. For the last 12 years, South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Float has cruised in the New York Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But this coming holiday, the state will be represented by the South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band.
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
