Prince William and Kate react as adorable girl in princess dress crashes speech

It takes someone pretty special to upstage the Prince and Princess of Wales. During a visit to Scarborough, England, in support of young people’s mental health, the royal couple met a little girl dressed up as a princess who handed the former Kate Middleton a bouquet of flowers as the couple knelt down to speak with her.
Amazon Fire tablets are already on sale for Black Friday, starting at an absurd $42

It's happening: The early Black Friday deals have launched, and they keep on coming. Today, it's all about Amazon devices. There's got to be someone on your holiday list deserving of a Fire tablet (you, perhaps?). Right now you can scoop one up for an astounding $42. Just about every model is on sale — including the Fire 8 and the Fire 10 — some at the lowest prices we've ever seen. These deals won’t last long, so you'd be wise to pick up a tablet (or two) now while you can. Not sure which option to choose? Below we decode the differences for you. Let's go!

