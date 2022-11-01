Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Chinese Swimmer Smashes Freestyle World Record In Anti Wave Equipped Pool
In Thursday’s landmark swim in Beijing, Li Bingjie shaved more than two-and-a-half seconds off the four-year-old mark set by Australia's rival Ariarne Titmus. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner. October 30, 2022 – Chinese swimmer Li Bingjie has smashed the women’s...
swimswam.com
Daiya Seto, Ippei Watanabe Among Those Headed To JPN Professional Championships
LCM (50m) With the 2022 FINA Short Course Championships on the horizon, several of Japan’s biggest competitors will be racing this weekend at the 5th Japan Professional Swimming Championships. Japan’s roster for Melbourne has already been announced, which means these Championships offer an additional opportunity to get some racing...
swimswam.com
16-Member Dutch Team Announced For Short Course Worlds; Kamminga Opting Out
SCM (25 meters) The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) announced a 16-swimmer roster that will represent the Netherlands at the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, though one key name is glaringly absent. Arno Kamminga, the lone active Dutch swimmer who won an individual medal at the 2021 SC...
swimswam.com
2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) The final day of the 2022 FINA World Cup is here. Today features the men’s 400 IM, women’s 100 fly, men’s 50 fly, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 IM, and women’s 800 free.
swimswam.com
Lorenzo Mora Breaks Italian Record In 200 Back On Day 1 of Nico Sapio Trophy
SCM (25 meters) Lorenzo Mora stole the show on the opening day of the Nico Sapio Trophy in Genoa, setting a new Italian Record in the men’s 200 backstroke while also winning the 50 back. Mora, 24, negative-split his way to a time of 1:48.72 in the 200 back,...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Javier Acevedo Continues World Cup Tear With 1:49.7 200 BK
Acevedo has been consistently improving in recent years, and now owns five different SCM Canadian Records after his 200 back and 100 IM double in Indy. Archive photo via Ben Dornan. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is...
swimswam.com
Charlotte Bonnet Misses French Record by .02 at French Championships
SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) 17-year old French backstroker Mary Moluh continued her rise to stardom on Thursday on the first day of the French Elite Short Course Championships. The meet serves a dual purpose: it is both awarding national championship spots, and it is the...
swimswam.com
Swimming Roster Index For The 2022 Short Course World Championships
Check out the rosters as they are announced for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia this December. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Around the world, nations are setting and finalizing their rosters for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships now that we’re in the...
swimswam.com
Ilya Kharun Sets Second Canadian Record In Two Days With 1:51.70 SCM 200 Fly
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 1:46.85, Tomoru Honda (JPN) – 2022. World Junior Record: 1:49.62, Chen Juner (CHN) – 2022. World Cup Record: 1:48.56, Chad Le Clos (RSA) – 2013. PODIUM:. Chad Le Clos (RSA) – 1:49.89. Trenton Julian (USA) – 1:50.08. Ilya Kharun (CLB)...
swimswam.com
Star-Studded Group of Americans Headline Entry List For Indy World Cup
SCM (25 meters) The third and final leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup series is set to kick off on Thursday from the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, and a loaded group of American swimmers will be joining the fray. Some of the nation’s best will join the circuit...
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes Breaks SCM World Junior Record In Women’s 1500 Free – 15:42.05
SCM (25 meters) U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes took hold of the World Junior Record in the women’s 1500 freestyle (SCM) on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Grimes, racing alongside French native Alexa Reyna in an official WJR attempt that took place following the conclusion of the prelim session of the FINA World Cup, finished in a time of 15:42.05 in the event, taking down the previous record of 15:45.29 set by Turkey’s Merve Tuncel in December 2020.
swimswam.com
Dylan Carter Makes It 8-for-8 at World Cup with Record-Breaking 50 Back Win
SCM (25 meters) Dylan Carter kept his World Cup hot streak going during the second finals session Friday in Indianapolis, posting a personal-best time of 22.72 in the 50 backstroke to clinch his second Triple Crown in as many days. He’s now 8-for-8 in terms of gold medals on this year’s World Cup series.
swimswam.com
Shaine Casas Gives Honest Analysis on How Going Pro has Affected His Swimming
SCM (25 meters) Shaine Casas has seen his star rise in the last year and a half since narrowly missing the 2020 US Olympic Team in Omaha. He made the 2021 short course world championships team, won 6 medals in Abu Dhabi, then followed that up with a bronze in the 200 back at the long course world champs in Budapest.
swimswam.com
Hubert Kos Discusses Hungarian IM Legacy, Decision To Train At Arizona State
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Hubert Kos swam his way to a second-place finish in the 400 IM on the final night of the 2022 World Cup in Toronto. Kos joined South Africa’s Matt Sates (4:02.65) and Italy’s Alberto Razzetti (4:05.13) on the podium, which is the same top three we saw last week in Berlin.
swimswam.com
How to Watch the 2022 FINA World Cup Series in Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 AM US Eastern/12:30AM Sydney (next day) Finals: 6:00 PM US Eastern/9:00 AM Sydney (next day) The 2022 FINA World Cup Series stop in Indianapolis, Indiana will be the third-and-final stop of the 2022 tour. As the first American stop of the World Cup in almost...
swimswam.com
Louise Hansson Finds Big Difference From High Performance Emphasis at Loughborough
SCM (25 meters) After starting off the World Cup series with best times, it seems world champ Louise Hansson is carrying her momentum into Indianapolis. Hansson explains how her transition has been from training in the US at Southern California to Loughborough University in England. Hansson says there is a strong emphasis on high-performance at Loughborough, dissecting races down to the finest details, a strategy that seems to be working for the Swedish swiss army knife.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 79% Pick Ryan Lochte As Michael Phelps’ Greatest Rival
With longevity and competitiveness across a number of events, fans believe Ryan Lochte was the Michael Phelps' best rival during his career. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
swimswam.com
Kieran Smith Shatters SCM 400 Free U.S Open Record To Win In Indy – 3:35.99
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012. World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021. World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009. Podium:. Kieran Smith (USA) – 3:35.99. Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:37.50. Jake Magahey (CLB) – 3:38.02...
swimswam.com
Kyle Chalmers Looking for Win #7-in-a-Row in the 100 SCM Free in Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) As the 2016 Olympic champion and reigning Olympic silver medalist in the 100 free, Kyle Chalmers knows what it takes to throw down a world-class 100 freestyle. And he’s just as lethal in the 25m pool. Not only is Chalmers the fastest man in history in the 100 freestyle SCM, having broken the world record during the world cup series in 2021, but he also hasn’t lost this race in a head-to-head battle in his last 6 times swimming it.
swimswam.com
Javier Acevedo Breaks 2 Canadian Records on Opening Night of World Cup in Indy
SCM (25 meters) Javier Acevedo broke two more Canadian records on the opening night of the final World Cup series stop in Indianapolis on Thursday. The 24-year-old from Ontario began his evening by becoming the first swimmer from his nation to clock a sub-1:50 time in the men’s 200 back final before setting another national mark in the men’s 100 IM final to cap off his impressive double. Acevedo has now lowered four Canadian standards during this year’s World Cup series to give him eight national records in total.
