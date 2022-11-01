SCM (25 meters) After starting off the World Cup series with best times, it seems world champ Louise Hansson is carrying her momentum into Indianapolis. Hansson explains how her transition has been from training in the US at Southern California to Loughborough University in England. Hansson says there is a strong emphasis on high-performance at Loughborough, dissecting races down to the finest details, a strategy that seems to be working for the Swedish swiss army knife.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO