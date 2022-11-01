Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Why Camilla, Queen Consort Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Camilla, Queen Consort is pulling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation. ET royal expert Katie Nicholl explained why the Queen Consort wants the couple to attend, and why she thinks their attendance could put an end to the ongoing tension amongst the royal family.
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix
The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
Popculture
King Charles III Penalizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Publicly
Now that he's ascended to the throne, King Charles III is already making moves regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's standings within the British royal family. According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have been demoted, based on the official website for The Royals. The couple were previously listed right under Prince William and Kate Middleton on the website. But, they have now been "demoted" and pushed to the bottom of the page next to the disgraced Prince Andrew.
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting
A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.
Prince William Makes It Clear To His Children That Queen Consort Camilla Is Not 'Step-Granny': Book
Despite having been married to King Charles III for almost two decades, Queen Consort Camilla is not considered the grandmother to Prince William's three children, according to a new book. The newly appointed Prince of Wales, who shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as daughter...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Take Over Windsor Castle If They 'Decide To Return To The U.K.': Report
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thinking about heading back across the pond? According to a report, "vacant Windsor Castle opens the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan moving there, should they decide to return to the U.K." Article continues below advertisement. Expert Katie Nicholl previously shared in her book...
Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows She’s Prince William’s ‘Greatest Fan,’ According to Expert
Kate Middleton's body language suggests she's still Prince William's "greatest fan," according to an expert who explained how Kate subtly shows her affection.
Now That Camilla Parker Bowles Is Queen Consort She No Longer Has to Do This 1 Thing to Other Members of the Royal Family
Camilla Parker Bowles has gone from the mistress of then-Prince Charles to being the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'
More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs
Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Body Language Expert and Voice Analyst Says Meghan Markle’s Podcasts Are ‘Engineered to Reveal Some New Detail About Her’
Here's what a leading body language expert and voice analyst had to say about the Duchess of Sussex's podcast "reveals" and "break" heard during Meghan’s recent recording.
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
Chelsea Clinton’s Husband Marc Mezvinsky Is Her Teammate for Life! See Her Rare Quotes About Marriage
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, went from childhood crushes to happily married. The couple wed in 2010 and have since shared rare insight into their marriage and family life with their three kids. The She Persisted author and the investor met in the ‘90s at...
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Comments / 0