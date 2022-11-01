ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
Popculture

King Charles III Penalizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Publicly

Now that he's ascended to the throne, King Charles III is already making moves regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's standings within the British royal family. According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have been demoted, based on the official website for The Royals. The couple were previously listed right under Prince William and Kate Middleton on the website. But, they have now been "demoted" and pushed to the bottom of the page next to the disgraced Prince Andrew.
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting

A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
SheKnows

Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs

Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...

