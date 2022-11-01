ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Bradshaw's Wife Has Heartbreaking Admission

Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, has opened up for the first time since her husband's battle with cancer became public knowledge. The couple recently sat down with USA Today for an exclusive interview. Bradshaw, 74, was diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer in less than one year. In November 2021,...
Sportscasting

Joe Gibbs Responds to Kyle Busch Recent Remarks Critical of Him and Addresses How Driver’s Time With Organization Is Coming to Sour End

Kyle Busch didn't have very kind words to say about Joe Gibbs in a recent episode of Race for the Championship. Gibbs has responded to those comments in an unsurprising way. The post Joe Gibbs Responds to Kyle Busch Recent Remarks Critical of Him and Addresses How Driver’s Time With Organization Is Coming to Sour End  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan’s Mom Has the Best Reaction to His Halloween Costume

Unable to hold back her true thoughts, Luke Bryan’s mom shared the best reaction to him and his wife’s Halloween costumes. Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline took to her Instagram to share a picture of her and the country music hitmaker posing in their Finding Nemo Halloween costumes. “Happy Halloween from Nemo and Darla,” she captioned the post.
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Model Girlfriend Shares Racy Photos

Life is good for Christian McCaffrey these days. The All-Pro running back has been traded from a struggling NFC South team to a legitimate playoff contender, going from the Panthers to the 49ers. Life is good off the field, too. McCaffrey is dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Olivia Culpo....
102.5 The Bone

Someone Added Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ To Video Of NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Wall Ride And Its Hilarious

Even if you’re not a NASCAR fan, you’ve probably seen the viral video of driver Ross Chastain’s move where he floored it along the outside wall to qualify for the championship race this Sunday. Everyone called it a video game move, one where you don’t care about damaging the car because its just a game, and you’ve found a glitch that allows you to go faster than the track merits, by flooring it and running all out rubbing the wall the whole time. In fact, Chastain even admitted that he learned the move while playing NASCAR 2005 on Nintendo’s GameCube.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
Autoweek.com

Wunnerful, Wunnerful: Racer Tony Stewart Won't Say No to Lawrence Welk on Race Day

Tony Stewart says he uses different methods to encourage each of his NASCAR Cup drivers. His NHRA drag-racing drivers have wildly different approaches in the moments before they make their runs down the dragstrip. Stewart says he’s excited enough to get in the car and prefers calmer environment.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of Racing Star Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick has had a couple of notable relationships over the years. Most recently, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver dated Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly, and previously, Aaron Rodgers, the star NFL quarterback. The former racing star appears to be enjoying the single life for now, though. "It’s...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

