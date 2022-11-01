Source: MRI shows Kings’ De’Aaron Fox has right knee bone bruise but no structural damage

The Kings got good news and bad news regarding point guard De’Aaron Fox ’s knee injury Tuesday as they prepare to face the Miami Heat on Wednesday at FTX Arena.

An MRI on Fox’s right knee showed a bone bruise, but no structural damage, a league source told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Fox sustained the injury in Monday’s 115-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets .

Fox will miss Wednesday’s game in Miami. His return to competition will be based on the resolution of symptoms, the source said, but there is hope he could be back soon. The Kings will visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday before concluding a four-game road trip against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Fox, 24, is in his sixth season with the Kings, who selected him out of Kentucky with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He is averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range.

Fox scored 33 points in the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers and 36 in the next game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in a 119-113 victory over the Heat on Saturday in Sacramento, leading the Kings to their first win of the season.

Fox injured the knee in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Hornets. He limped off the floor after taking a knee to the right leg on a drive by Hornets center Nick Richards.

Fox returned moments later, but only briefly. Clearly hobbled by the injury, Fox left the game again 1:36 later and headed straight to the locker room for treatment from the team’s medical staff.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Kings announced Fox would not return due to right knee soreness. He finished with eight points in nine minutes.

Davion Mitchell started the second half in Fox’s place with veteran Matthew Dellavedova coming off the bench. Mitchell had his best game of the season, finishing with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Dellavedova made a go-ahead 3-pointer in the third quarter as the Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to win their second game in a row.