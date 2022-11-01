Read full article on original website
Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge
Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor deems Bitcoin winner over major asset classes as downturn persists; Ethereum outperforming BTC after merge
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 2 includes Saylor saying that Bitcoin is winning over gold and other major asset classes, JPMorgan executing its first DeFi transaction, EU’s MiCA targeting crypto influencers, and Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor said that his...
Bitcoin breaks $21,000 as open interest sinks, spot volumes rise
After weeks of failing to break the tough resistance, Bitcoin surged above $21,000. The few short hours it spent above $21,000 before a slight correction brought some much-needed confidence back into the market. While it’s hard to estimate how long the correction will last, exchange data suggests that BTC is...
Bitcoin mining difficulty expected to spike Nov. 6, increase pressure on miners
The next Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty adjustment will take place on Nov. 6, Sunday, and is expected to increase. If it does, it could record a new all-time-high for the third time in a row, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Mining difficulty. The chart below demonstrates the Bitcoin mining...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 2: Polygon stands out among flat large caps
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $4.6 billion to $1,009.4 billion from $1,004.8 billion as of press time — up 0.5%. During the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.8% to $389.2 billion from $392.3 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.3% to $190.4 billion from $189.8 billion.
Compute North paid top execs roughly $3M benefits before filing for bankruptcy
Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) mining data center operator Compute North paid its top executives over $3 million in benefits before filing for bankruptcy on Sept. 22, according to an Oct. 28 court filing. The court documents showed that the firm paid its former CEO Dave Perrill $612,792 for payroll and benefits....
Saylor says ‘Bitcoin is winning,’ deems gold a 19th century solution as MicroStrategy outperforms major asset classes
During the MicroStrategy (MSTR) Q3 earnings call, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said Bitcoin is winning, in turn boosting the company’s fortunes. “Bitcoin is winning, but MicroStrategy is winning even more than the Bitcoin right now because of our levered long Bitcoin strategy we pursued.”. MicroStrategy is the biggest public...
More entities back Ripple as SEC seeks extension
The number of firms backing Ripple (XRP) against the U.S. SEC has increased to 12, with the latest being a Wyoming-based decentralized organization VeriDAO, which filed an amicus brief on Nov. 3. According to the court filing, the SEC had brought a lawsuit against the DAO that its VERI tokens...
Bitcoin remains range bound as Fed enacts 4th consecutive 75 basis point rate hike
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Oct. 2, bringing the Federal Funds Rate to 3.75 – 4%. Bitcoin reacted with an immediate 3% swing to the upside, topping out at $20,700 on the 18:00...
Alameda sells over $200M in stablecoins to exchanges; FTT token comprises majority of its $14B in assets
Arkham’s intelligence dashboard revealed that FTX’s sister company Alameda Research sold $284 million worth of stablecoins to crypto exchanges between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The market maker sold $168 million worth of USDT to FTX. It sold $66 million USDP to...
Rumors of Andre Cronje’s return cause Fantom to spike 24%
Fantom (FTM) is up 24% over the last 24 hours to $0.27 amid rumors that DeFi trailblazer Andre Cronje is returning to the industry. The price movement continues the asset’s recent upward trend, which had seen it rise by 25% in the last seven days and over 20% in the previous 30 days. FTM traded over $0.40 in early August; however, the asset experienced a market downturn that pushed its value to as low as $0.19 on Oct 13.
Standard Chartered invests in JPMorgan blockchain platform
Multinational investment bank Standard Chartered announced a financial commitment to JP Morgan-backed blockchain protocol, Partior. With the investment, Partior will gain support from the financial institution to enhance its international outreach. This development will allow Partior to broaden its currency offerings beyond the first slate of eight global currencies – USD, SGD, GBP, EUR, AUD, JPY, CNH, and HKD, by 2023.
Buffett's Berkshire loses money as stocks, Hurricane Ian offset rising demand
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday posted a $2.69 billion third-quarter loss as rising inflation, falling stock investments and a big loss from Hurricane Ian offset improvement in many of the conglomerate's businesses.
Demand for Bridge Network’s Bridge Pay heats up with over 10,000 on the waitlist
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 2nd November, 2022, Chainwire — Bridge Network recently announced its new product in the world of multichain payments;...
Kena Reveals What Makes Its AI-Powered Token Different
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, United States, 2nd November, 2022, Chainwire — Kena, the decentralized economy powered by AI, has shared details of how...
SEC charges members of Trade Coin Club for operating 82K BTC crypto Ponzi scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) bought charges against five members of a crypto Ponzi scheme – Trade Coin Club that defrauded over 100,000 investors worldwide of 82,000BTC, valued at $295 million at the time, according to a Nov. 4 SEC press release. The Trade Coin Club is a...
Nexo-backed NFT technology provider, MetaQuants, launches real-time appraisal algorithm for NFTs
In a bid to facilitate real-time collateral appraisal for NFTs, marketplace, and wallet analytics, Nexo-backed MetaQuants, a provider of NFT solutions, has unveiled its algorithm product. The alpha version of the new algorithm product is designed to aid NFT lending, market, overpricing, and market manipulation penalties, according to a press...
MSCI introduces digital assets classification system in partnership with Goldman Sachs, CoinMetrics
Critical decision investment support tools provider MSCI, crypto intelligence firm, CoinMetrics, and Goldman Sachs have jointly introduced a digital assets data system that tracks token use cases, performance, and risk management, according to a Nov. 3 announcement. The new data system, “Datonomy,” organizes tokens into classes, sectors, and subsectors based...
WalletConnect secures $12.5 million in an ecosystem funding round
Web3 communications protocol company, WalletConnect, announced raising $12.5 million in an ecosystem round, with participation from Shopify, Coinbase Ventures, ConsenSys, Circle Ventures, Polygon, Uniswap Labs Ventures, Union Square Ventures, 1kx, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, and others. The recent ecosystem round lays the foundations for WalletConnect’s development, forming strategic partnerships towards establishing...
JPMorgan executes first DeFi transaction on Polygon
JPMorgan has executed the first live trade on public blockchain as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Project Guardian. The banking giant completed the transaction using DeFi, Tokenized Deposits, and Verifiable Credentials. Project Guardian is an initiative of MAS with financial institutions such as JP Morgan, Marketnode, and...
