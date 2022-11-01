Read full article on original website
Construction wrapping up on 2 new public use cabins in Kodiak
Fifteen recreation cabins are already scattered across the Kodiak archipelago’s backcountry – and soon, two more will join their ranks. The cabins are set to open this month. And unlike many of Kodiak’s existing public use cabins, which are reached only by boat or floatplane, these cabins should be a little more accessible to everyone.
KANA to receive federal funding boost for programs aimed at climate resiliency
Almost $500,000 in federal grant funding for programming aimed at climate resiliency is going to the Kodiak Area Native Association. The money is from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Tribal Climate Resilience. KANA will receive $217,914 for the development of a vulnerability assessment on both subsistence food...
