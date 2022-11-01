The firebombing of an immigration processing centre in Dover was motivated by an extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said.Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, is believed to have killed himself at a nearby petrol station after throwing two or three “crude” incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site, in Kent, last Sunday.Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) declared the attack a terrorist incident after discovering new evidence. “A number of significant witnesses have been spoken to during the course of the investigation and a number of items of interest have been recovered, including digital media...

