ABC7
AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun
California's attorney general said that he will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year.
Firebomb attack on Dover immigration centre ‘motivated by extreme right wing terrorist ideology’
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre in Dover was motivated by an extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said.Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, is believed to have killed himself at a nearby petrol station after throwing two or three “crude” incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site, in Kent, last Sunday.Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) declared the attack a terrorist incident after discovering new evidence. “A number of significant witnesses have been spoken to during the course of the investigation and a number of items of interest have been recovered, including digital media...
