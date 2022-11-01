Read full article on original website
Related
Police release identity of Milford man barricaded in home for over 60 hours
Police have identified the man who barricaded himself inside a Milford home for over 60 hours.
Nearly 2-day police standoff continues in Milford
Police responded to the home on Bridgeport Avenue after they say a man with possible mental health issues was refusing to come out.
WRGB
Driver ejected from vehicle after crashing into 890 overpass
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are investigating following a crash overnight Friday that sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition. According to Police, emergency crews responded to a one car crash on Broadway under the 890 overpass just before 2:00 AM Friday. Investigators say the driver...
Police: Crash ends in DWI charge for Milton man
A Milton man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly crashed his car, drunk, on State Route 50 in Ballston back in July.
Toddler Killed, Six Others Injured in Otsego County Crash
New York State Police say a three-year-old girl is dead while two adults and four children are taken to a hospital for care following a single-vehicle crash in Otsego County. According to accounts furnished by Troop C Headquarters in Sidney, troopers responded to a report of a serious, one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in the Town of Plainfield at around 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
Names released in fatal Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Person airlifted after Schenectady crash
A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady.
Hamilton police officers help brothers trick-or-treat after mom hit by car
Two Hamilton police officers came to the rescue of two brothers after they witnessed a scary situation.
New York State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Greene
New York State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County that has left a woman dead. According to a news release from the Troop C headquarters in Sidney, Troopers were called to New York State Highway 12, commonly called "Route 12" in the Town of Greene, about 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 with a report to Chenango County-s 911 Emergency Communications and Dispatch Center of two-vehicle colliding on the heavily traveled, two-lane roadway.
Fatal crash on State Highway 12 in Greene
Yesterday, at approximately 4:19 p.m., New York State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Greene.
News 12
Dutchess County man arrested for sending indecent images to minors
A Dutchess County man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says Hayez D. Prelich, 25, of Pine Plains, was charged in early 2022 for indecent images to minors using social media, but failed to appear for his court appearances. He was located...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
WRGB
FOUND: Three missing teens located, safe with parents, say police
------------------- St. Johnsville Police are looking for three 13 year old girls that were last seen leaving school and have not been seen since. Shingle Hill(school photo) was last seen wearing red pajama bottoms and unknown top. Hailey Dickson (salt shirt) was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and red...
WNYT
Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie
A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Sheriff's Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces several arrests for various violations. According to the office, Jonathan S. Shaw of Franklin was arrested on October 17th after the office says he violated an order of protection. Shaw was charged with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Also in...
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
Johnstown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy
U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman reports Dion Underwood, 45 of Johnstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Albany. Freedman reports Underwood admitted that between January and December 2021, he planned with others to sell heroin and cocaine in the Capital Region.
adirondackalmanack.com
Two hikers suffer leg injuries due to icy conditions on Mt. Marcy, Saddleback Cliffs
On Oct. 27, with the help of New York State Police Aviation, Forest Rangers Kerr, Nally, Thompson, and DEC Forester Desantis conducted sling load missions into the West Canada Lake Wilderness. Rangers were dropped off at West Lake and South Lake and received four sling loads of lean-to supplies at each site to replace aging structures.
PHOTOS: Structure fire in Mohawk
A structure fire seemed to have taken place earlier November 1 in the town of Mohawk.
Comments / 0