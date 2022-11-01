ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

WRGB

Driver ejected from vehicle after crashing into 890 overpass

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are investigating following a crash overnight Friday that sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition. According to Police, emergency crews responded to a one car crash on Broadway under the 890 overpass just before 2:00 AM Friday. Investigators say the driver...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Toddler Killed, Six Others Injured in Otsego County Crash

New York State Police say a three-year-old girl is dead while two adults and four children are taken to a hospital for care following a single-vehicle crash in Otsego County. According to accounts furnished by Troop C Headquarters in Sidney, troopers responded to a report of a serious, one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in the Town of Plainfield at around 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Greene

New York State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County that has left a woman dead. According to a news release from the Troop C headquarters in Sidney, Troopers were called to New York State Highway 12, commonly called "Route 12" in the Town of Greene, about 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 with a report to Chenango County-s 911 Emergency Communications and Dispatch Center of two-vehicle colliding on the heavily traveled, two-lane roadway.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WNYT

Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie

A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
COLONIE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces several arrests for various violations. According to the office, Jonathan S. Shaw of Franklin was arrested on October 17th after the office says he violated an order of protection. Shaw was charged with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Also in...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman reports Dion Underwood, 45 of Johnstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Albany. Freedman reports Underwood admitted that between January and December 2021, he planned with others to sell heroin and cocaine in the Capital Region.
JOHNSTOWN, NY

