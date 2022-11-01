New York State Police say a three-year-old girl is dead while two adults and four children are taken to a hospital for care following a single-vehicle crash in Otsego County. According to accounts furnished by Troop C Headquarters in Sidney, troopers responded to a report of a serious, one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in the Town of Plainfield at around 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO