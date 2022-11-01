Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Guns Arrive In Fallout 4 Thanks To Modders
Thanks to the technical wizardry of hard-working modders, you can now add a portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's vast arsenal to your Fallout 4 game. As spotted by Eurogamer, the mods are from the modder WarfightersWorkshop, who has been hard at work modding in Call of Duty weapons into Fallout 4 for a long time. The mods attempt to duplicate the feel, model, and customizability of the weapons into Fallout 4, going so far as into import sounds from Call of Duty to make sure the feel is just right.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning
Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter, noting that more details will be announced later today, November 4.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Frustrated With The UI Make Their Own
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's UI design has received many complaints saying it's both cluttered and confusing. Now, players are making revamped designs of their own. As spotted by GamesRadar, Reddit user InterventX posted their own mockup of a cleaner interface. It incorporates some elements of the current UI, such as the top menu bar. However, it emphasizes single, strong images with a more minimalist design. It also includes all of the competitive multiplayer modes on a single screen, letting players view all the options without need to scroll. This UI, of course, is just a mock-up of a couple screens. Developing and programming a new UI for a game as large and complex as Modern Warfare II will take a dedicated design team.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched on October 28, but the Season 1 update is just weeks away, and this inaugural season will include the arrival of Warzone's sequel and new DMZ mode. Here is everything we know so far about the big update. Call of Duty Season...
Apparent Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Easter Egg Hints At Potential Warzone 2.0 Map
We've known that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch in mid-November for a while now, following hot on the heels of Modern Warfare 2's success. However, it seems that the single-player campaign of Modern Warfare 2 contained an Easter egg that may hint at the future of the series' free-to-play battle royale game.
Call Of Duty Player Showed Up At Activision Blizzard's Office Over Modern Warfare II Ban
One Call of Duty player made an ill-advised in-person trip to Activision Blizzard's office--all just to appeal their Modern Warfare 2 ban. The Reddit post is now deleted, but according to screenshots of the original post taken by PC Gamer, a Reddit user claimed they bought Modern Warfare 2 twice and were wrongfully banned both times.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gun Attachments Are Making Weapons Worse, Players Suggest
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28 with an overhauled Gunsmith customization feature, but despite all the attachment options available, some players are now suggesting too many add-ons are making their guns worse. Modern Warfare 2's Gunsmith dials the customization back this year with a limit of...
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts: Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch might not have the processing power of its rivals, but that hasn’t stopped it from amassing a library filled with incredible games. In fact, some of the best games of the generation are Switch exclusives--with Mario, Link, Kirby, and other familiar faces calling the Switch home.
Call Of Duty: MW2 Family Sharing Disabled On Steam, And Players Aren't Happy
Family sharing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam has been disabled a few days after the game launched. According to a report from Kotaku, Modern Warfare 2 released on October 28 with this feature enabled. A listing on SteamDB stats the feature was turned off on Halloween, preventing some players who had access to the game from playing further.
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Best Gaming Accessory Gifts For PS5, Xbox, Switch, And PC In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. If you know someone who owns a console or gaming PC, chances are they would appreciate a nice accessory for their platform of choice this holiday. This could be a new gaming headset for online multiplayer, a new controller for multiplayer or for additional features, or even something practical like a charging station. With the holiday season around the corner, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessory gifts to buy this year.
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Apex Legends Season 15 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Frenetic battle royale Apex Legends has seen significant success in the genre, and that can at least partially be contributed to its creative cast of playable legends, each of which brings something unique to a team's composition. Whether it's a defensive kit for holding back foes, an aggressive kit for pushing them, or a support kit that aids allies, players have a wide selection of legends to choose from to ensure they're playing a role that suits them. But while every legend has their place in the Apex Games, there will always be a few that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that can't quite reach the same level of greatness each season. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
GTA Online Is All About Heists This Month
Heists are one of the best parts of GTA Online, and Rockstar is going all-in on them in November. This week's GTA Online update adds the Heists Event, which gives players special rewards and bonuses for playing the game's handful of heists. Players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP on...
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Is Bringing Heaps Of Weapon Balance Changes
343 Industries has revealed more about the Halo Infinite Winter Update that's scheduled to drop on November 8, this time introducing a whole lot of weapon balance fixes that'll be coming to the sandbox mode. A few weapons will be getting buffs to encourage players to use them more, while overperforming weapons will see small nerfs--here's what's changing.
Get 3 Months Of Xbox PC Game Pass With Purchase Of Twitch Subs
Twitch and Xbox are teaming up to offer a Game Pass subscription deal: Purchase two new Twitch subs of any tier--for yourself or as gift subs--and get three months of Xbox Game Pass on PC for free. The deal lasts from November 3-11 and is only valid for new PC Game Pass subscribers.
Epic Games Sold Gears Of War Because It "Didn't Know What To Do," According To Cliff Bleszinski
Cliff Bleszinkski, lead designer on the first three Gears of War games, said he believes the eventual sale of the series to Microsoft came as a result of developer Epic Games "not knowing what to do with the future of the franchise." Speaking with IGN and promoting his new memoir,...
OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone Launch Trailer
Finding the Flowzone is the second and final expansion for the critically acclaimed OlliOlli World, created by the BAFTA and multi-award-winning studio Roll7. OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone can be purchased individually or as part of the OlliOlli World Expansion Pass or OlliOlli World Rad Edition. OlliOlli World base game is required to play expansions.
