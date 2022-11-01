East Orange Campus HS football team battles hard, but falls to Clifton in the first round of the sectional playoffs

Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS football team defeats Hackensack, reaches regional invitational final
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Hackensack, 24-14, on Thursday night, Nov. 3, at Foley Field in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament. The Bengals won their third straight game and improved to...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS soccer teams advance to their respective sectional finals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In another history-making sports event for West Orange High School sports, both the boys and girls soccer teams have advanced to the finals of their respective New Jersey State Interscholastic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. The second-seeded boys will visit...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team defeats Kearny to reach state sectional final
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team got its payback. The second-seeded Mountaineers defeated third-seeded Kearny, 1-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, at Lincoln Field on the campus of WOHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys harriers compete at sectionals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team finished 13th out of 16 schools at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Junior Henry Pfeifer was...
essexnewsdaily.com
Mae Dowling leads Columbia HS girls cross-country team at sectional
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Mae Dowling, a junior, finished in eighth place out of 107 runners to lead the Columbia High School girls cross-country team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. Dowling...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs at Catholic Track Conference meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team ran on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the 64th New Jersey Catholic Track Conference meet at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. The varsity finished in eighth place with the following runners scoring points: senior Russell Webb 17:42.51; junior Benjamin Brennan, 17:46.74; freshman Andrew Burkitt, 17:49.30; junior John Dec, 18:01.45; and freshman Daniel Bevington 18:08.45.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
Four challengers vie for just two open seats on the West Orange Township Council
WEST ORANGE, NJ — This year’s West Orange Township Council promises new blood on the town’s governing body, with four challengers running for two open seats. Council President Susan McCartney and Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown are not seeking reelection to the council, as they are both running for mayor. Therefore, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, West Orange voters will elect two of the following four candidates: William Michael Barbee, Ron Charles, Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa. Each council term is for four years.
essexnewsdaily.com
Black Men Read Day kicks off at Newark elementary schools
NEWARK, NJ — My Very Own Library kicked off its Black Men Read Day at Camden Elementary School in Newark on Oct. 20. Principal Samuel Garrison was joined by Superintendent of Schools Roger León, Deputy Superintendent Nicole T. Johnson, Board of Education member Hasani Council, Mayor Ras J. Baraka, MVOL national Director Duane Davis and others, who welcomed men from the community to read to elementary school students.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HSAs create pumpkin patches for students
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Home and School Associations, with each school having its own membership and governing body, give a boost to the district by sponsoring fundraisers and activities, and helping to make ends meet. At Halloween time, members scatter pumpkins across their elementary school’s front lawns, with the advice to children, heard just last week, to “pick the pumpkin up from the bottom and hold it like your favorite stuffed animal.” The photographs presented here were taken at Carteret and Brookdale elementary schools.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maureen T. Sheridan
Maureen T. Sheridan (Mary), passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Job Haines Home in Bloomfield. Maureen was 100 years old. She was born in Dublin, Ireland and lived many years in Bloomfield. She was a member of the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing as well as a member of Dance Teachers Association. Maureen taught dancing at Arthur Murray and Miss Roseanna’s Dance Studios. She also worked at PNC Bank and was a world traveler.
essexnewsdaily.com
Five candidates run for three open seats on Glen Ridge BOE
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — This election season, Glen Ridge has five candidates running for three open seats on the Board of Education. They are incumbents Elisabeth Ginsburg and Heather Yaros-Ramos, running on the Civic Conference Committee–endorsed slate with challenger Tricia Akinwande; challenger Darius K. Dehnad, running under the slogan “Glen Ridge Parent Alliance”; and challenger Steven Lord, running under the slogan “Common Sense Candidate.” BOE member Michael de Leeuw is not seeking reelection.
essexnewsdaily.com
Five candidates vie for three open seats on Bloomfield BOE
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — This election season, Bloomfield has five candidates running for three open seats on the Board of Education. They are incumbents Jill Fischman and Benjamin Morse, running on the “Together Is Better” slate with challenger Phyllis Gerber; and the “Strong for Kids” team of Josefina Rosario-Simone and Joshua Trojak. BOE member Daniel Anderson is not seeking reelection.
essexnewsdaily.com
Celebrated photographer or informant? Questions abound in ‘The Picture Taker’
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The movie “The Picture Taker” was screened Oct. 24 and 25 at the recently concluded Montclair Film Festival. Directed by Phil Bertelsen and produced by Lise Yasui, it is a film about Ernest C. Withers (1922-2007), a photographer whose estimated 2 million images, taken beginning from the 1950s, right through the 1960s civil rights movement and beyond, represent the activity of seemingly every person and event in turbulent Memphis, Tenn.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJIT receives transformative $3M donation
NEWARK, NJ — Pioneering venture capitalist John Martinson is donating $3 million to New Jersey Institute of Technology to broaden and deepen the curriculum and real-world experiences for top scholars at its Albert Dorman Honors College and throughout the university. The largest single gift in the 27 years of...
