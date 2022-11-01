Read full article on original website
Biden, Obama and Trump converge on Pennsylvania
The biggest names in both parties are stumping for Senate and governor in one of the biggest and closest swing states.
UPMATTERS
Trump lawyers pinned hopes of overturning election on appeal to Justice Thomas, emails reveal
(The Hill) – Former President Trump’s legal team viewed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to the group’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Trump’s favor, emails show. Against the wishes of conservative lawyer John Eastman, a federal district court...
UPMATTERS
Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) promised on Thursday that “not another penny will go to Ukraine” if Republicans retake control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene said of Democrats at a Trump rally in...
