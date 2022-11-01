Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
NBCMontana
Bridger Ski Foundation to host equipment swap
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bridger Ski Foundation is set to host its 53rd annual ski swap at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit club, and they expect a big turnout of both gear and people. The foundation has new consignment...
NBCMontana
CWD detected in hunting district near Cardwell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports a case of chronic wasting disease in harvested white-tailed buck in hunting district 311 near Cardwell. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Wildlife health staff with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently detected chronic wasting...
NBCMontana
State leaders look to expand child care services
BOZEMAN, Mont — On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced a proposal to expand child care services in Montana. At the PFL Learning Center in Livingston, kids gathered around for story time. The book of the day was "The Cat in the Hat." Gianforte read the story and toured the...
NBCMontana
University system to explore 'sprint degrees'
HELENA, Mont. — Spurred in part by ongoing staff shortages in Montana’s health care industry, the Montana University System is exploring ways to condense the academic timeline for certain college degrees and usher graduates into the state’s workforce more quickly. A pilot program, which is currently under...
NBCMontana
Smoke visible in Bozeman due to pile burning
Bozeman, Mont — If you see smoke rising in Bozeman from the south towards Hyalite do not be alarmed. Fire crews with the Custer Gallatin National Forest will be burning piles in the area. Pile burning is done to minimize wildfire risk in the Gallatin Valley area. Smoke will...
NBCMontana
Ennis School District asks voters to pass bond to update schools
Bozeman, Mont — The Ennis School District says the upcoming election holds a measure that will impact the future of their school and community. If the $45 million bond passes, the district will use the money to construct, renovate, and improve Ennis school facilities. The district proposed a $59...
