Longview student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threat
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they have arrested a student after they were alerted to a possible verbal threat to Foster Middle School and Judson Middle School. Authorities said that they arrested a Judson Middle School student on a charge of “terroristic threat” and was taken to Gregg County Juvenile […]
Student accused of threatening Longview ISD campus arrested
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview ISD middle school student has been charged for accusations of making a terroristic threat against Foster Middle and Judson Middle School. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., the Longview Police Department were made aware of a possible verbal threat toward Foster Middle and Judson Middle School.
Longview student arrested after making terroristic threats against 2 schools, police say
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a student was apprehended after police say they made terroristic threats to local schools. Police say at about 1:15 p.m. they were made aware of a possible verbal threat toward Foster Middle School and Judson Middle School. After investigation, police say they verified the initial report.
3-year-old, 8-year-old safe after Tyler kidnapping, suspect caught in Arkansas
UPDATE — Servando Vazquez was located and stopped by Arkansas State Police. Both children in the vehicle were unharmed. The case remains under investigation. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were kidnapped on Friday. According to police, around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 […]
Student arrested for making terroristic threats toward Pine Tree Jr. High School
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday night, Longview Police Department was contacted regarding a possible threatening written text and picture message toward Pine Tree Junior High School’s campus. The threat was sent over a social media platform, but police have not said which platform was used. LPD detectives began...
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
3-year-old, 8-year-old boys taken from their mother in Tyler found safe
TYLER, Texas — A 3-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy in Tyler have been found safe in Arkansas, police said Friday afternoon. Tyler police said the Arkansas State Police stopped Servando Vazquez, 38, of Tennessee, in the maroon Dodge dually and located both the 3-year-old and the 8-year-old child in the vehicle unharmed.
Trial for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft could be held in under 2 weeks
TYLER, Texas — The trial for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice could be held in under two weeks. Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant. He posted bail with a...
One taken to the hospital after shooting himself during a fight
TYLER, Texas — One person has been sent to the hospital after they shot themselves on accident during a fight. The fight occurred at the Lone Star Inn on W. Gentry Pkwy. and officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Andy Erbaugh, who is the Public Information Officer with the...
Trial date set for ex-Longview officer accused of solicitation of a minor
50-year-old Seth Vanover was charged with solicitation of a minor as part of a federal investigation. The FBI found that Vanover used both his personal cellphone and computer, as well as systems belonging to the city of Longview, to contact adults that he believed would let him have sexual contact with children.
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
Man shot after gun goes off during fight at Tyler motel
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself during a fight at a Tyler motel, according to Tyler Police. According to police, two people had gotten into a fight at the Lone Star Inn on Gentry Parkway in Tyler when one of them pulled out a […]
Man sentenced to 46 months in prison for firearms violation after Jacksonville traffic stop
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An undocumented Mexican national was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a illegal alien in possession of a firearm on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Angel Emmanuel Solano-Calvillo, 32 of Mexico, was stopped by Jacksonville police officers...
Man killed in Rusk County officer involved shooting was allegedly resisting drug arrest, report says
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 in Rusk County was allegedly struggling to conceal drugs and resisting arrest, according to a report. In a custodial death report summarizing the incident, the deceased Timothy Michael Randall, 29, “attempted to conceal contraband” during a pat-down after a traffic stop […]
Rusk County deputy no-billed after fatal officer-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County deputy who was under investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 was no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to indict the deputy for the incident, and the case […]
Tyler man sentenced to 50 years for murder of 25-year-old woman
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in a Smith County court on Wednesday for the death of a woman in September 2021. Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, was sentenced for the murder of Laura Garcia, who was 25. Garcia’s body was found on Sept. 4, 2021, […]
Longview man gets 12 years for drunk driving wreck that killed 64-year-old woman
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man facing intoxication manslaughter charges following a 2017 crash that killed a 64-year-old woman will spend 12 years in jail, a judge decided Thursday. Corie Michael Murray, 32, of Longview, was traveling northbound in the 3000 block of South Eastman Road in Longview on Oct....
Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim
LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021. An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it. Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under...
Information sought on Willie McGuire
The Shelby County Sheriff ’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, of Timpson. McGuire is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. McGuire was reported missing October 27, 2022. He was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his...
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
