San Angelo police investigating social media threat against Lake View High School
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is on high alert Wednesday after a threat was made against Lake View High School. Police said in a statement that they received information about the threat Tuesday night. Officials said the threat was made on social media. No other details were provided. SAPD and the San Angelo Independent School District are working together to investigate the incident.
San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers
I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
San Angelo City Council Will Consider Removing Economic Development Board Vice Chair Tuesday
SAN ANGELO – The agenda for the San Angelo City Council meeting Tuesday includes an item concerning removing the vice chairman of the City of San Angelo Economic Development board after a contentious COSA-DC board meeting recently. According to the agenda, the council will meet with attorneys behind closed doors in executive session to discuss "Personnel matters regarding the evaluation, discipline, or dismissal of John Bariou from the COSADC Board." As we reported earlier, that recent COSA-DC board meeting began with the resignation of Chris Evatt who is the chairman, president and CEO…
National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
Lumber prices drop near pre-pandemic levels
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Chop goes the price of lumber in the United States! “Lumber prices are back down to nearly pre-pandemic lows,” said Wesley Doss with the Home Builders Association of San Angelo. Supplying lumber for a new home would run a consumer around $18,000 but in the last 90 days, those prices have dropped […]
A closer look at the proposed ordinance outlawing abortion in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the November 8 election is underway in Tom Green County with voters submitting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, county judges and local propositions. In San Angelo, voters will only see one proposition on the ballot this election — whether the City of San Angelo should enact an ordinance […]
Is San Angelo’s proposed “sanctuary city of the unborn” ordinance enforceable?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has been deliberating about becoming a “sanctuary city for the unborn” since an initiating committee approached city officials in November 2021. As citizens decided whether to vote for or against the proposition on November 8th, questions have been raised about whether the ordinance would be legally enforceable. Abortions that […]
And There Will Be Blood
SAN ANGELO, TX — John Bariou has served the city in economic development for years. Tuesday, the City of San Angelo is going to pay him back in spades. There will be blood! On the agenda for tomorrow’s city council meeting, in secret executive session, the council will consider the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal of John Bariou from the COSA-DC Board.” Bariou is a volunteer. He serves on the City of San Angelo Development Board at the pleasure of the City Council. He was nominated to the board by former City Councilman Lane Carter. Carter stepped down to successfully run for county…
San Angelo Woman Sentenced to Nearly a Decade for Violent B&E
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday for breaking into a man's home and threatening to kill him. According to court documents, on Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., Angela Hogeda, 42, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit separate felony and aggravate assault with a deadly weapon.
City Backs Down
SAN ANGELO, TX — City Councilman Tommy Heibert singlehandedly called off the public shaming of a longtime City volunteer Tuesday morning. The regularly scheduled meeting of the San Angelo City Council called for the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal” of City of San Angelo Development Corporation vice chairman John Bariou. The punitive action was to be conducted in executive session behind closed doors but Bariou’s name and range of his pending punishment was prominently printed on the public agenda.
San Angelo soup kitchen looking for volunteers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Lunch Program, commonly known as the “soup kitchen” is looking for dependable volunteers to serve the first Wednesday of each month. Volunteers will be asked to begin preparation at 9 a.m. to prepare, box, and distribute lunch to 200-225 individuals from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. […]
Assault Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Susanne Durham was arrested for…
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on I-20 access road Friday
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Little Elm man was killed when he and another man were walking on the Interstate 20 south access road near Cisco and were hit by a car late Friday. A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Tunde Mustaph Obawunmi, 46, of...
San Angelo Police find meth, heroin, cocaine in motel drug bust
On Tuesday, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. According to an SAPD press release, a traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of...
KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 1st
The best moisture content for Friday will be just off to the east of the Concho Valley, meaning rain chances will slide off the east with the next cold front.
Child Endangerment and Drug Charges Top the Halloween Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 40 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 38 arrests including the following: Christy Jackson was arrested for RPR…
Mister Halloween takes haunts to the next level
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Screams will be heard from the Cardenas household this Halloween! “It could be the last day on earth, if it’s Halloween I’m setting up,” said Danny Cardenas, also known as Mister Halloween. “We’ve been doing this now for about 3 years and were just trying to keep the spirit alive.” This year’s […]
