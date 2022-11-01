ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Getting warmer and even humid this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our gradual warming trend continues today before we flip the switch to an even warmer and a noticeably more humid weekend. Sunny most of Friday with a few high clouds beginning to work in the area late in the afternoon. Nice and a bit breezy with highs on either side of 80 degrees across the valley.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Botanical Garden needs help planting 5,000 plants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Botanical Garden has over 5,000 fall plants that it needs to plant as soon as possible. It is looking for volunteers to help with this. If you are interested in helping, you can sign up here. According to Lauren Money, the digital media specialist at the Columbus Botanical Garden, planting […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Planting a biblical foundation for new home catches on

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Highland community gathered together to support one resident as she added the missing piece to the foundation of her new home — her bible. First-time home owner, Felicia Edwards, arrived to her lot on the corner of 4th Avenue and 38th Street as neighbors and churchgoers welcomed her with hugs […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Car bursts into flames at Columbus car wash

Fire crews battled a car fire after it burst into flames just before 2:00 Friday afternoon in Columbus. The car could been sitting outside one of the wash bays at the Classic Car Wash on 13th street in Midtown Columbus. The car appeared to burning next to one of the air/vacuum stations. It’s currently unclear […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Derrell Anthony

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Derrell Anthony. A third grade teacher from Stewart County Elementary School, Anthony is a graduate of Troy University. Elated with the award, Anthony is proud to work with his students and close any gaps in their education. Anthony was...
STEWART COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade scheduled for next Saturday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The 2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. According to Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder, when it ends will depend on how many people are in it. Browder said the parade is a joint effort between Columbus Parks and Recreation, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Workout Wednesday: How to stay fit through the Holiday Season

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, and that also means some holiday junk food is on the way as well. In this edition of “Workout Wednesday”, meteorologist Nicole Phillips got some tips to stay healthy during this time of the year.
COLUMBUS, GA
High School Football PRO

PHENIX CITY, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mary G. Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Dream Center needs volunteers for regular operations, holiday meals and toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Dream Center (CDC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps low-income families in the Chattahoochee Valley area. It is currently in need of volunteers in the following areas throughout the week: Clothing bank Food bank Administration Facility organization Case management CDC Executive Director Beatrice Allen estimated that between 20 and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus city workers fighting for pay increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Local employees and city leaders have expressed concern over the growing number of vacancies and high turnover rates in the City of Columbus. While officials are working towards improving these issues, the solution still hangs in the balance for the more than 2,000 employees. As part of the solution city officials brought […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

House of Heroes hosts Heart of Serving luncheon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Military veterans and community leaders came out for a special event Thursday, November 3, called “Heart of Serving,” put on by a Columbus non-profit who needs your help. House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter put on their 6th annual fundraising luncheon at the Country...
COLUMBUS, GA
High School Football PRO

Lagrange, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The LaGrange High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
LAGRANGE, GA

