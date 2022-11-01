Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Getting warmer and even humid this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our gradual warming trend continues today before we flip the switch to an even warmer and a noticeably more humid weekend. Sunny most of Friday with a few high clouds beginning to work in the area late in the afternoon. Nice and a bit breezy with highs on either side of 80 degrees across the valley.
Relocation of U-Save-It Pharmacy celebrated with speeches, ribbon cutting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – U-Save-It Pharmacy in Phenix City has moved to a new location at 616 13th Street in what used to be a Wells Fargo Bank. It was previously located in a smaller building at 1108 13th Street. To celebrate the move, the business’s owners, its employees, East Alabama Chamber of Commerce […]
Columbus Botanical Garden needs help planting 5,000 plants
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Botanical Garden has over 5,000 fall plants that it needs to plant as soon as possible. It is looking for volunteers to help with this. If you are interested in helping, you can sign up here. According to Lauren Money, the digital media specialist at the Columbus Botanical Garden, planting […]
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’ve never seen anything like it before,” says Carmen Williams after being seated at her table for lunch by a robot. Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it is not what you expect.
wgxa.tv
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
Rev. Roy Plummer remembered as a community leader as Columbus says good-bye
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hundreds of mourners showed up at the Columbus Civic Center today to pay respects to a soldier, pastor, and community leader. Rev. Roy Plummer was remembered as a leader who served his flock and his community with grace and dignity. The life of Jamaican-born Roy George Plummer was celebrated at the […]
Planting a biblical foundation for new home catches on
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Highland community gathered together to support one resident as she added the missing piece to the foundation of her new home — her bible. First-time home owner, Felicia Edwards, arrived to her lot on the corner of 4th Avenue and 38th Street as neighbors and churchgoers welcomed her with hugs […]
Car bursts into flames at Columbus car wash
Fire crews battled a car fire after it burst into flames just before 2:00 Friday afternoon in Columbus. The car could been sitting outside one of the wash bays at the Classic Car Wash on 13th street in Midtown Columbus. The car appeared to burning next to one of the air/vacuum stations. It’s currently unclear […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
Major fuel company warns of coming diesel fuel shortage to impact Georgia farmers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incoming diesel fuel shortage could soon be impacting your wallet. A major fuel delivery provider issued a "supply alert," warning of the shortage in the Southeast. Georgia farmers like Donald Chase could soon enter yet another challenging scenario. "It's going to be really critical...
wrbl.com
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Derrell Anthony
This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Derrell Anthony. A third grade teacher from Stewart County Elementary School, Anthony is a graduate of Troy University. Elated with the award, Anthony is proud to work with his students and close any gaps in their education. Anthony was...
2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade scheduled for next Saturday
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The 2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. According to Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder, when it ends will depend on how many people are in it. Browder said the parade is a joint effort between Columbus Parks and Recreation, […]
wrbl.com
Workout Wednesday: How to stay fit through the Holiday Season
Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, and that also means some holiday junk food is on the way as well. In this edition of “Workout Wednesday”, meteorologist Nicole Phillips got some tips to stay healthy during this time of the year.
PHENIX CITY, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mary G. Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Columbus Dream Center needs volunteers for regular operations, holiday meals and toy drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Dream Center (CDC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps low-income families in the Chattahoochee Valley area. It is currently in need of volunteers in the following areas throughout the week: Clothing bank Food bank Administration Facility organization Case management CDC Executive Director Beatrice Allen estimated that between 20 and […]
Columbus city workers fighting for pay increase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Local employees and city leaders have expressed concern over the growing number of vacancies and high turnover rates in the City of Columbus. While officials are working towards improving these issues, the solution still hangs in the balance for the more than 2,000 employees. As part of the solution city officials brought […]
WTVM
House of Heroes hosts Heart of Serving luncheon in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Military veterans and community leaders came out for a special event Thursday, November 3, called “Heart of Serving,” put on by a Columbus non-profit who needs your help. House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter put on their 6th annual fundraising luncheon at the Country...
Russell County jury convicts Phenix City man in 2017 murder of collegiate basketball player
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man was convicted of murder by a Russell County Circuit Court jury Friday in killing a 19-year-old college basketball player. Steven Williams, 48, shot Quoyai Shorter to death on July 28, 2017, on 8th Street. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Williams, Russell […]
Lagrange, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The LaGrange High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0