Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
FBI Announces 'Broad Threat' to Synagogues in NJBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS football team defeats Hackensack, reaches regional invitational final
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Hackensack, 24-14, on Thursday night, Nov. 3, at Foley Field in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament. The Bengals won their third straight game and improved to...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS soccer teams advance to their respective sectional finals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In another history-making sports event for West Orange High School sports, both the boys and girls soccer teams have advanced to the finals of their respective New Jersey State Interscholastic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. The second-seeded boys will visit...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs at Catholic Track Conference meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team ran on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the 64th New Jersey Catholic Track Conference meet at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. The varsity finished in eighth place with the following runners scoring points: senior Russell Webb 17:42.51; junior Benjamin Brennan, 17:46.74; freshman Andrew Burkitt, 17:49.30; junior John Dec, 18:01.45; and freshman Daniel Bevington 18:08.45.
essexnewsdaily.com
Mae Dowling leads Columbia HS girls cross-country team at sectional
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Mae Dowling, a junior, finished in eighth place out of 107 runners to lead the Columbia High School girls cross-country team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. Dowling...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team tops Newark Academy in regular season finale
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team completed its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with a 4-0 victory over Newark Academy at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. This victory was the Pirates’ sixth in a row and raised their record to 16-2 on the season.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS cross-country runners give good efforts at sectional
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Kaitlyn Adams, a senior, finished in 18th place out of 106 runners to lead the Bloomfield High School girls cross-country team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park. Her time was 26 minutes, 59 seconds.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete at the sectionals
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School cross-country teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championships at Oak Ridge Park in Clark on Saturday, Oct. 29. Senior Craig Stites finished in 21st place out of 82...
essexnewsdaily.com
Four challengers vie for just two open seats on the West Orange Township Council
WEST ORANGE, NJ — This year’s West Orange Township Council promises new blood on the town’s governing body, with four challengers running for two open seats. Council President Susan McCartney and Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown are not seeking reelection to the council, as they are both running for mayor. Therefore, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, West Orange voters will elect two of the following four candidates: William Michael Barbee, Ron Charles, Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa. Each council term is for four years.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
ECBCC posthumously honors Clara Litovsky
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Essex County Board of Commissioners recently adopted an in-memoriam resolution celebrating the life and contributions of Clara Litovsky, founder of Bloomfield’s Westbridge Academy, formerly the Child Development Center. Litovsky, who died in Florida this summer at the age of 90, was an advocate for...
essexnewsdaily.com
Five candidates run for three open seats on Glen Ridge BOE
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — This election season, Glen Ridge has five candidates running for three open seats on the Board of Education. They are incumbents Elisabeth Ginsburg and Heather Yaros-Ramos, running on the Civic Conference Committee–endorsed slate with challenger Tricia Akinwande; challenger Darius K. Dehnad, running under the slogan “Glen Ridge Parent Alliance”; and challenger Steven Lord, running under the slogan “Common Sense Candidate.” BOE member Michael de Leeuw is not seeking reelection.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange BOE election sees three candidates running
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Three candidates are running for two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education. Incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe, and challengers Robert Ivker and Gregory Tynes are all seeking votes this Tuesday, Nov. 8. The story “Nov. 8 election features many choices in Essex,” which ran...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HSAs create pumpkin patches for students
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Home and School Associations, with each school having its own membership and governing body, give a boost to the district by sponsoring fundraisers and activities, and helping to make ends meet. At Halloween time, members scatter pumpkins across their elementary school’s front lawns, with the advice to children, heard just last week, to “pick the pumpkin up from the bottom and hold it like your favorite stuffed animal.” The photographs presented here were taken at Carteret and Brookdale elementary schools.
essexnewsdaily.com
Five candidates vie for three open seats on Bloomfield BOE
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — This election season, Bloomfield has five candidates running for three open seats on the Board of Education. They are incumbents Jill Fischman and Benjamin Morse, running on the “Together Is Better” slate with challenger Phyllis Gerber; and the “Strong for Kids” team of Josefina Rosario-Simone and Joshua Trojak. BOE member Daniel Anderson is not seeking reelection.
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week, New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
6abc
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
essexnewsdaily.com
NJIT receives transformative $3M donation
NEWARK, NJ — Pioneering venture capitalist John Martinson is donating $3 million to New Jersey Institute of Technology to broaden and deepen the curriculum and real-world experiences for top scholars at its Albert Dorman Honors College and throughout the university. The largest single gift in the 27 years of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Celebrated photographer or informant? Questions abound in ‘The Picture Taker’
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The movie “The Picture Taker” was screened Oct. 24 and 25 at the recently concluded Montclair Film Festival. Directed by Phil Bertelsen and produced by Lise Yasui, it is a film about Ernest C. Withers (1922-2007), a photographer whose estimated 2 million images, taken beginning from the 1950s, right through the 1960s civil rights movement and beyond, represent the activity of seemingly every person and event in turbulent Memphis, Tenn.
