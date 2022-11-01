ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff

Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Identity of individuals sought in theft investigation, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is working to identify a group of individuals allegedly related to a theft investigation. Details are limited at this time. Police say if you can identify these individuals, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org or call (225) 964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on North Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:18 a.m., in the 2500 block of North 31st Street. Randall Parker, 64, was transported to a local hospital and died days after...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Napoleonville man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 shooting

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man pled guilty to multiple charges in a 2021 drive-by shooting. Derrick Haughton, 34, of Napoleonville pled guilty to four counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say

A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy