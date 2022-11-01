Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
Zachary Police attempt to ID individual tied to alleged theft at Home Depot
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual they believe may be connected to an alleged theft. Police say the theft happened at The Home Depot. If you can identify the individual, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org...
20-month-old died from fentanyl overdose, EBR Coroner says; police investigating
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating after an infant died on Halloween.
Identity of individuals sought in theft investigation, police say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is working to identify a group of individuals allegedly related to a theft investigation. Details are limited at this time. Police say if you can identify these individuals, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org or call (225) 964-2004.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
15-year-old dead in Opelousas shooting, 4 suspects wanted
Opelousas Police have just confirmed with News 10 that the 15-year-old shot on North Main Street Wednesday night, has died
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
wbrz.com
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
BRPD investigating shooting on North Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:18 a.m., in the 2500 block of North 31st Street. Randall Parker, 64, was transported to a local hospital and died days after...
brproud.com
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Despite being fired by the Lafayette crematory board, the employee who released details on the cremation of Tyler Girard in text messages to her husband and on social media did not commit a reportable crime. The process is supposed to be private and all details...
brproud.com
Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
brproud.com
Napoleonville man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 shooting
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man pled guilty to multiple charges in a 2021 drive-by shooting. Derrick Haughton, 34, of Napoleonville pled guilty to four counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
theadvocate.com
Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say
A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
wbrz.com
State was reportedly warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was warned about a 1-year-old's potentially dangerous living conditions days before the infant died from a fentanyl overdose, and now the child's father has seemingly disappeared. Watch live newscasts here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the child, Jahrei Paul,...
brproud.com
Traffic stop for minor concern leads to Baton Rouge man’s arrest on drug-related charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a 25-year-old driver was pulled over for a minor traffic concern in a Wednesday, November 2 incident that ended with his arrest. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was around 8:27 p.m. when they...
brproud.com
Ascension deputies arrest second suspect linked to alleged road rage attack
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Wednesday, November 2 news release from Ascension Parish authorities, a second arrest has been made in a battery case that shocked the community. After a man who was battling stage four cancer was allegedly beaten and left on the side of...
brproud.com
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
Comments / 3