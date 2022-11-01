Read full article on original website
Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
953wiki.com
Deputy Man arrested on numerous drug charges
Substantial amount of drugs along nearly $25,000 cash. On November 2, 2022, Madison Police arrested Tobie W. Dennis for an armed robbery which occurred at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. The residence in which Dennis was located was on Blake Road in Deputy, Indiana. Madison Police secured a search warrant for the residence as part of the armed robbery investigation.
953wiki.com
Head-on Crash Claims Life of Two from Washington County
Washington County, Ind. - November 4, 2022: Troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a tragic fatal crash that occurred this morning on SR56, east of Salem. Around 7:50 am, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road in eastern...
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Wave 3
2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
Wave 3
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
wbiw.com
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
WTHR
IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officers respond to a suspicious person call
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after Bedford Police officers received a complaint about a suspicious male in the area of 22nd and O streets on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The caller reported the male was walking up and down the road and sitting on people’s porches.
Henry County deputies involved in 40-minute chase; 2 arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night in Henry County after a 40-minute police chase ended due to several blown tires. The incident began around 10 p.m. when a Henry County deputy saw the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10 commit “multiple traffic infractions” in the area of 31st and Broad Streets in […]
Quadruple homicide suspect may avoid murder conviction through plea agreement
One of four people charged in connection with a quadruple homicide in 2020 may have avoided a murder conviction by pleading guilty to other counts against him.
vincennespbs.org
Dog killing didn’t happen in Greene Co. IN
The Greene County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is debunking a circulating social media post. Sheriff Steve Franks says a post has been floating around with a photo of an officer smiling next to a deceased dog she allegedly killed. The post is labeled as “happening in Greene County.”. Franks...
953wiki.com
MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
November 1, 2022, @ approximately 8:54PM Madison Police responded to the Wal-Mart Parking Lot reference welfare check on an individual in a vehicle. Officers Kyle Potter and Nichole Midgett responded. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in question and identified her as Laura Moore 60, Madison, Indiana. Moore displayed significant...
Police investigate crash that seriously injured bicyclist on East Michigan Street
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured early Friday in a crash on the near east side. It happened around 1 a.m. on Michigan Street at Colorado Avenue, which is just east of Sherman Drive. Police said a person on a bicycle was struck by a truck. They were...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after dispute over internet box
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
wbiw.com
Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
