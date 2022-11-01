ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Tennessean

Vanderbilt football assistant to still coach vs South Carolina after antisemitic comment

Vanderbilt football defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will still coach in Saturday's game against South Carolina after an antisemitic Facebook comment came to light a day earlier, according to a program spokesperson. Coach Clark Lea and athletic director Candice Lee responded Friday with a joint statement where they said they would handle the situation internally. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

The last word: Final thoughts before Clemson vs. Notre Dame football

What if? What if Notre Dame pulls this off? What if the Fighting Irish beat No. 4 Clemson?. It’s not going to be easy. That’s well-documented. We all know about the Tigers’ top-10 rushing defense, their head coach who has been here, done that and the postseason aspirations that are well within reach for them and not so much for the home team defending Notre Dame Stadium.
CLEMSON, SC

