Otis Propst – No Service
Otis Propst of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 89. No formal services will be held. Arrangements are by Cozean Memorial Chapel of Farmington.
Sharon Arndt – Service 1pm 11/7/22
Sharon Arndt of Potosi died Thursday at the age of 76. The funeral service is 1:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Sharon Arndt will be 10 to 1 Monday at the funeral home.
Lloyd Dean Richardson – Service 11/7/22 At 1 P.M.
Lloyd Dean Richardson of Desloge died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Lloyd Richardson is Monday from 11 until 1 at...
Anna Mae Clements — Service 11/8/22 Noon
Anna Mae Clements of Festus passed away Tuesday (11/1), she was 94 years old. The visitation for Anna Clements will be Tuesday (11/8) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Donald Elmer Prevallet – Graveside Service – 11/19/22 at 10 a.m.
Donald Elmer Prevallet of Blytheville, Arkansas, formerly of Perryville, died October 27th at the age of 88. A gravesside service will be held Saturday morning, November 19th at 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Perryville.
Lester “Les” Thoma — Service 11/5/22 10 A.M.
Lester “Les” James Thoma of Hillsboro passed away Wednesday (11/2), he was 79 years old. There will be morning prayers for “Les” Thoma Saturday (11/5) morning at 9:15 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The funeral service will be Saturday (11/5) morning at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
Herculaneum Veteran’s Day parade on Sunday
A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day. (Herculaneum) The City of Herculaneum will hold its annual Veteran’s Day parade this Sunday afternoon. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says the parade begins at 2 o’clock it begins at Senn-Thomas Middle School. Those wanting to be...
Autumn Ridge Residences upcoming events
(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum is very pleased to again schedule events for those staying at their facility. Marie Stelling is the Community Relations Director for Autumn Ridge. She says their Halloween celebration on Monday was a good time. Stelling says they have a few events coming up next...
Happy to be home again
Nearly two years ago, I left Perry County after a nearly four-year stint as managing editor of the Republic-Monitor. I didn’t want to leave, and — as I’ve been telling folks around town — I’ve been trying to get back since before I left. I...
Daffron New City Clerk at Desloge
(Desloge) Stephanie Daffron was named the new city administrator as Desloge last week. She is excited to take over on a permanent basis after filling in on an interim basis…. She says she was unsure at first if she would throw her hat in the ring…. She says she has...
Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street
(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
Four De Sotoans hurt in crash on Hwy. 21
Four young adults from De Soto were injured Sunday, Oct. 30, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:28 p.m., Vincent C. Gomez, 23, of De Soto was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on...
Ste. Genevieve Falls in 5 in Class 3 Volleyball Semi on KREI
The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team has one more game remaining in their season. The Dragons will play for third place tonight at 6:00 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Ste. Gen fell in five sets earlier today in the Class Three semis to Pleasant Hill. The Chicks took the first set 25-20, but Ste. Genvieve fought back to claim the second set 25-15…
Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City
(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
Accident on Highway M injures Pevely man
A Pevely man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway M at Moss Hollow Road Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Desirea Davis of Imperial was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 south on Highway M and struck the side of a westbound 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Clinton Sharp of Pevely. Sharp was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place around 8:30 Tuesday morning.
Jefferson County Toys and More pasta dinner
(Festus) Jefferson County Toys and More is holding their largest fundraiser of the year this weekend. Kathy Ogle with the group says it’s a pasta dinner this Sunday at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus. Ogle says they will have a few other items that the public can come...
Farmington Travels to Hillsboro for C4D1 Semi on KREI
(Hillsboro) #4 seed Farmington and #1 seed Hillsboro renew acquaintances tonight in the Class 4 District 1 semifinals at Hillsboro. The two teams played five times from 2015 through 2019. Farmington won 3 of those five games including 2 of the 3 playoff meetings. However, this year the Hawks come in at 8-1 and ranked 6th in Class 4. Farmington enters the game at 4-6. Farmington coach Erik Kruppe says his team will have to execute better than it has all year…
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
Crystal City excited with James Hardie announcement
The Crystal City community as well as the Quad Cities in general are certainly excited and pleased with the announcement that James Hardie Manufacturing will be building a plant in town in and around the Festus Airport property. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says a lot of people came together to make this happen.
