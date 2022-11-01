AIME Launches Educational Mortgage Website to Help Consumers Tackle Homeownership

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), the only trade association specifically for independent mortgage brokers, launched its educational mortgage website today geared toward consumers and future homebuyers. The website was announced last month during the association’s national conference, Fuse, in AIME CEO Katie Sweeney’s keynote address to a captive audience of over 3,000 wholesale mortgage professionals.

“Brokers have been our industry’s best-kept secret for far too long,” states Sweeney. “We are ready to tell the world that brokers are better and that the entire broker community is committed to getting better every single day because we serve the community – we don’t serve ourselves.”

Sweeney revealed that the non-profit organization has spent over a year developing this cutting-edge website which is dedicated to demystifying the mortgage loan process for consumers. The Brokers Are Better website will support the nation’s current and future homebuyers and will provide direct access to the resources brokers offer with a variety of consumer-friendly features.

“For many consumers, the mortgage process is stressful and complicated,” says seasoned mortgage loan originator and AIME President of Membership, Marc Summers. “They are bombarded with information from banks and call centers trying to sell them the lowest rate without first educating them on the nuances of the mortgage application process.”

The newly launched website includes a comprehensive Broker Directory that allows consumers the opportunity to browse independent mortgage brokers in their state. A library of digital resources, including articles and videos, quizzes, a comprehensive mortgage calculator, and a dedicated homebuyer center with resources tailored specifically to Veterans is currently available to consumers as well. Future resources that will be available on the website in the coming months also include materials advocating for Black Homeownership, Hispanic Homeownership, and First Time Home Buyers.

“There is a knowledge gap for many Americans regarding mortgage loans,” shares Brendan McKay, President of Advocacy at AIME. “Many consumers don’t realize that homeownership is even a possibility. This website is the first step in correcting that fallacy.”

With mortgage interest rates spiking over the past few months, American consumers have more questions about homeownership than ever. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, renters across the U.S. have seen an almost 20% increase in the average rent over the last five years, outpacing inflation.

“Homeownership is a vital key to building generational wealth, and there is no better time to start on a journey to owning your own home than now,” adds Mike Cox, Vice President of Education at AIME. “I wholeheartedly believe that the American Dream should be within every person’s reach, but the biggest thing standing in the way for consumers is a lack of knowledge and access to resources showing them a clear pathway to homeownership.”

The Brokers Are Better consumer-serving website is designed to be user-friendly with the goal to provide easy access to the knowledge of the collective broker community. Everything from answering basic mortgage questions to identifying how student loans can impact a borrower’s chance of getting approved for a mortgage loan is provided – all with the human aspect of a friendly local broker sharing this information in a straight-to-camera video response.

“If our channel can’t win, consumers can’t win,” Sweeney adds. “Now, we’re taking it to the streets in a nationwide campaign to make sure everyone knows that independent mortgage brokers are local, available, and ready to better serve their mortgage needs. As an organization, we are holding true to our promise to advocate for the broker community every chance we get.”

