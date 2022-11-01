ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

Purple fentanyl drug seized in Hartford traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Hartford for possession of “purple” fentanyl, in addition to a firearm, during a traffic stop in Hartford on Thursday. State police detectives witnessed 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez of Hartford participating in a suspected drug transaction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brainard Road and searched the car. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder

A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police

Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Orange County family alleges FBI entrapment in $1M fraud case

Mehdi and Saeideh Moslem escaped the dangers of Iran as a young couple decades ago and immigrated to Central Valley as a safe place to start their family, but Saeideh says that belief has been shattered by a $1 million federal IRS fraud case against her husband and son, Saaed, that sentenced them to prison in October.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies

Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout

Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street. Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.
MERIDEN, CT
News 12

Milford police: Barricaded subject in custody, surrounding area reopened

An individual barricaded inside a home in Milford for several days is in custody, police announced Friday. The Milford Police Department says the subject was inside 301 Bridgeport Avenue. The surrounding area has since reopened. The Milford Police Department tweeted an update saying in part, “Thank you to everyone for...
MILFORD, CT
qhubonews.com

Insulation Contracting Firm and Co-Owner Sentenced for Rigging Bids and Fraud

Thomas F. Langan (Langan), the co-owner of North Haven, Connecticut, insulation contracting firm Langan Insulation LLC (Langan Insulation) was sentenced to one year and a day’s imprisonment on Sept. 28 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting public and private entities in Connecticut. Langan Insulation LLC was sentenced to a $150,000 criminal fine for its role in the schemes. Both defendants were also ordered to pay restitution to their victims. These are the first and second sentencings arising out of the investigation into the insulation contracting industry.
NORTH HAVEN, CT

