Purple fentanyl drug seized in Hartford traffic stop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Hartford for possession of “purple” fentanyl, in addition to a firearm, during a traffic stop in Hartford on Thursday. State police detectives witnessed 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez of Hartford participating in a suspected drug transaction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brainard Road and searched the car. […]
Journal Inquirer
Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder
A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
Police: Poughkeepsie man, 77, sold drugs near Dutchess Community College
Police say Charles Faircloth, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in his apartment in the Pendell Commons complex.
Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police
Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
News 12
Orange County family alleges FBI entrapment in $1M fraud case
Mehdi and Saeideh Moslem escaped the dangers of Iran as a young couple decades ago and immigrated to Central Valley as a safe place to start their family, but Saeideh says that belief has been shattered by a $1 million federal IRS fraud case against her husband and son, Saaed, that sentenced them to prison in October.
Hartford gang member, drug dealer, found guilty of fatally shooting man in the back
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford gang murder has been found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man in 2013, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Antwane Williams-Bey, also known as “Buck,” killed Valentin Santos, Jr., in Hartford, a jury decided. In August 2013, Williams-Bey, who is now 31, was […]
Manchester store owner, dad get jail for food-stamp fraud; both live in South Windsor
A Manchester convenience store owner was sentenced Thursday just over a year in federal prison for conspiring to defraud the federal food-stamp program of some $211,000 over three years by accepting food stamps in exchange for cash and goods not eligible for the program, authorities announced. DEFENDANTS: Javed Saeed, 53,...
NBC Connecticut
Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies
Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
Woman Wanted On Extraditable Warrant Located In Fairfield County
A 36-year-old woman who was wanted on an extraditable warrant was apprehended in Fairfield County. An officer in New Canaan saw Rachael Corrian shivering and walking barefoot on Elm Street and believed she was in need of assistance at about 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
Bristol Press
Bristol man linked to Davis Drive shooting gets four years in prison
BRISTOL - A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in federal court after being arrested on gun and drug charges in 2020 – when authorities said he was linked to a shooting on Davis Drive. Neville Walters, 34, of Prospect Street, faced sentencing on...
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout
Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street. Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.
Police: 4 arrested on weapons charges in Yonkers
Four men have been arrested for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, according to state police.
News 12
Milford police: Barricaded subject in custody, surrounding area reopened
An individual barricaded inside a home in Milford for several days is in custody, police announced Friday. The Milford Police Department says the subject was inside 301 Bridgeport Avenue. The surrounding area has since reopened. The Milford Police Department tweeted an update saying in part, “Thank you to everyone for...
Officials: Prominent gang member pleads guilty in connection to fatal shooting of Poughkeepsie teen
Officials say a prominent gang member pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a Poughkeepsie teen.
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.
qhubonews.com
Insulation Contracting Firm and Co-Owner Sentenced for Rigging Bids and Fraud
Thomas F. Langan (Langan), the co-owner of North Haven, Connecticut, insulation contracting firm Langan Insulation LLC (Langan Insulation) was sentenced to one year and a day’s imprisonment on Sept. 28 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting public and private entities in Connecticut. Langan Insulation LLC was sentenced to a $150,000 criminal fine for its role in the schemes. Both defendants were also ordered to pay restitution to their victims. These are the first and second sentencings arising out of the investigation into the insulation contracting industry.
Officials: 2 Suffolk men arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than half a billion dollars.
Suspect Nabbed In Brazen, Broad-Daylight Attempted Robbery Outside Greenwich Avenue Apple Store
A 20-year-old man was extradited to Fairfield County for allegedly taking part in a strong robbery of a brother and sister in the summer in front of an Apple store. The original incident took place in Greenwich on Monday, July 18, on lower Greenwich Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Geraldo Morales,...
