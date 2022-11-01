ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications

Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Chicago

Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out

Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts

The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
Sporting News

What channel is Eagles vs. Texans on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 9

On the first Thursday in November, the Eagles have plenty to be thankful for. As if an ascending quarterback, an explosive offense and a top-tier defense isn't enough, Philadelphia has yet to be knocked off its spot as the lone remaining undefeated team in the league. That's a trend that will likely continue on Thursday night against the hapless Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys are getting significant help even after quiet deadline

Unsurprisingly, the NFL trade deadline came and went without a big move from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday or Tuesday. While many fans expected a move for a wide receiver to help out an offense that showed its ceiling last Sunday, the front office will move on with what they have.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Why The Giants Were Smart To Not Make A Trade

Arguably the most surprising team thus far in the 2022 NFL season is the New York Giants. Not even the most optimistic of Giants backers would have predicted that they would be 6-2 heading into their bye week. This was a team that looked like one that had everything gone right during the season, they would have won six games total, let alone the first half of the season.
Yardbarker

Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him

Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
CHICAGO, IL

