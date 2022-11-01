Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Richard Sherman Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now
Former NFL player Richard Sherman should be able to recognize what makes an NFL contender. After all, the longtime cornerback won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played in two others, one for the Seahawks and one as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While most around the NFL might ...
Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications
Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
Ezekiel Elliott draws Cowboys' scorn after 'leaking' Thanksgiving helmets... that Dallas revealed four months ago
Secrets, secrets are no fun...unless you tell Zeke. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to have gotten front office personnel riled up on Wednesday when he "leaked" pictures of Dallas' Thanksgiving Day helmets to fans via his Instagram story. The Cowboys' social media team quickly scolded their longtime running back...
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Giants injury update: As they heal during bye, how soon could Kenny Golladay, others return?
The Giants are 6-2 at their bye week and will push for a playoff spot in the final nine games. But they need to get healthy — and the bye should help with that mission. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at where things stand on the injury front for coach Brian Daboll’s team.
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts
The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
What channel is Eagles vs. Texans on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 9
On the first Thursday in November, the Eagles have plenty to be thankful for. As if an ascending quarterback, an explosive offense and a top-tier defense isn't enough, Philadelphia has yet to be knocked off its spot as the lone remaining undefeated team in the league. That's a trend that will likely continue on Thursday night against the hapless Texans.
Cowboys are getting significant help even after quiet deadline
Unsurprisingly, the NFL trade deadline came and went without a big move from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday or Tuesday. While many fans expected a move for a wide receiver to help out an offense that showed its ceiling last Sunday, the front office will move on with what they have.
Why The Giants Were Smart To Not Make A Trade
Arguably the most surprising team thus far in the 2022 NFL season is the New York Giants. Not even the most optimistic of Giants backers would have predicted that they would be 6-2 heading into their bye week. This was a team that looked like one that had everything gone right during the season, they would have won six games total, let alone the first half of the season.
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
