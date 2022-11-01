Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
Porsche-Driving Man Gets Impatient With Road-Crew Worker–and Drives Into Him
Donald Steimle of San Marco Court in Palm Coast lives in a house he bought for nearly $700,000. He and his wife also own a house in Ocala they bought for nearly $400,000 since. He drives a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, the kind of car that can cost from $67,000 to well over $100,000.
click orlando
WATCH: Holly Hill gas station employee attacked by customers after fight over food
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A gas station employee is recovering after she was knocked unconscious by two customers who were upset over a food order, according to Holly Hill police. The attack happened Thursday at Rite Track, located at 550 Ridgewood Ave., around 3:30 p.m. Surveillance video released by...
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenage girl found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage girl reported missing has been found safe. Deputies said the 17-year-old, who'd been last seen Thursday night in Palm Coast, has been returned home safely.
WESH
Daytona Beach animal shelter to turn away or euthanize aggressive dogs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The team at Halifax Humane Society is making the tough decision to stop accepting or keeping dogs with a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit is overfull with animals and having a hard time finding homes for them. The sounds of barking at...
WESH
Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
askflagler.com
Flagler Beach Surfer Credited with Saving Woman in Distress
When Sheri Ross entered the ocean in Flagler Beach on Halloween, she probably wasn’t expecting a life-changing experience. As it turns out, that’d be exactly what she got. What happened next was a testament to the strength of the Flagler Beach community – and the dangers of the ocean.
“No protection left” after seawalls in Daytona Beach Shores ripped away by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Along the coastlines of Daytona Beach Shores, many homes are loosely hanging by a thread after the damage Hurricane Ian left. Seawalls and sand dunes along the coast in Wilbur by the Sea have been wiped away following the storm, leaving homes and the coastline exposed.
fox35orlando.com
Dog struggles to survive after homeowner abandons house left in deplorable condition, neighbors say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Halloween decorations were still hanging from a tree at a house in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Wednesday, but neighbors say it's been a real-life house of horror for years. Those neighbors shared a video with FOX 35 News which they said appears to show deplorable conditions...
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
WESH
Port Orange woman says she almost lost everything after hiring moving company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Moving is stressful, and expensive, and necessary. Movers should make it easier, right?. For one Port Orange grandmother, it became a moving nightmare. It's hard to remember all of the little things in a big move. But at 80 years old, Irene Kelly had so many precious little things.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
mynews13.com
Port Orange officials telling residents of Volusia County retirement community no homes being condemned after Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community in Port Orange are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Ian. On Wednesday, city...
News4Jax.com
1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO
HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
What's the strange contraption that washed up on St. Augustine Beach?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Sometimes science is weird, or at least, it's weird looking. Friday morning, while taking a walk on Crescent Beach, I found a contraption with fabric blowing in the wind. I had no idea what it was. It was made of PVC pipe, canvas, and...
First Coast News
Misdemeanor charge possible for owner of dogs that fatally mauled Interlachen mail worker, says SA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former owner of a pack of dogs in Interlachen that killed a 61-year-old postal worker may face a second-degree misdemeanor charge. The woman was attacked back in August after her car broke down on the side of the road, and later died from her injuries, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
Woman closing up Daytona Beach shop shot by suspects in Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police say two men in white Halloween masks shot a woman as she and a security guard were closing up a business where she worked in Daytona Beach Sunday morning. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It happened at The Hotspot, an internet...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm
Hurricanes have been brewing in the Atlantic over the past week. Although Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin had no impact on Florida, a new disturbance is heating up in the Atlantic — and could possibly impact parts of Florida. With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in...
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
