ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
askflagler.com

Flagler Beach Surfer Credited with Saving Woman in Distress

When Sheri Ross entered the ocean in Flagler Beach on Halloween, she probably wasn’t expecting a life-changing experience. As it turns out, that’d be exactly what she got. What happened next was a testament to the strength of the Flagler Beach community – and the dangers of the ocean.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
News4Jax.com

1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO

HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
HASTINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy