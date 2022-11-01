Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Crossroads Pavilion Holding Bridal Fair November 6th
Sheldon, Iowa — Brides to be can stop stressing about the big day, at least for one day, and have all their questions answered in one stop. Sheldon’s Crossroads Pavilion Events Center is holding a free event, A Pavilion Proposal Bridal Fair, on November 6th. Trisha Meendering, general manager at the Pavilion Events Center, tells KIWA that doors will open at one o’clock and the event will go until three-thirty.
kiwaradio.com
Work Continues On Unity Christian Addition In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa — Construction continues on the building project at Unity Christian High School in Orange City. Unity Principal Wayne Dykstra reminds us what they’re building. He says they’re also building a transportation building to house all the school’s buses and other vehicles. Dykstra gives...
Sioux City Warming Shelter in need of donations to hit their goal
Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.
kiwaradio.com
Ribbon Cut At Blossom & Bride In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The ribbon was cut for the new owners of Blossom & Bride in downtown Sheldon, Shannon and Brian Klein. Numerous Sheldon business people and other dignitaries were on hand for the event, with Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels addressing the crowd. Speaking on behalf of the Sheldon...
kiwaradio.com
Scruffy Deputies? It’s For A Good Cause
Orange City, Iowa — If you get stopped by a Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy or you see a member of the sheriff’s staff and they are sporting a few more whiskers than they normally do — it’s OK. They didn’t forget to shave. In...
nwestiowa.com
Dreesen receives significant Sanford honor
SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Middle School Students Performing At The Honor Band Festival
Sioux Center, Iowa — Three band students who have made the honor band will be performing at Dordt on Saturday, November 5th. Peter Carlson, the Sheldon Middle School band director, tells KIWA that this is the first time they have changed venue. The honor band was suppose to perform in Storm Lake, but that was changed to Sioux Center as some band directors are in charge of high school and middle school. Since there are high school auditions happening in Sioux Center it was easier for the band directors to have the middle school honor band also in Sioux Center. about the students that are involved in the honor band.
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa
Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
kiwaradio.com
Annual dairy discussions seminar to focus on cybersecurity for farmers
IARN — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team will host its annual Dairy Discussions Seminar on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County Office in Orange City. This year’s focus is on cybersecurity issues for food...
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
kiwaradio.com
Trail In The Works Between Sandy Hollow And Orange City
Sioux County, Iowa — For many years, there’s been a recreational trail between Sioux Center and the Sioux County Conservation Board Park, Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. (The park used to be owned by the City.) But now, a trail between Orange City and the park is being planned.
kiwaradio.com
Mabel Voss
Mabel Voss age 97, formerly of Little Rock, Iowa died Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Hospice – Paula J. Baber Cottage in Fort Dodge, IA. There will be just a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7th at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
kiwaradio.com
Hospers Fire Department Fights Field Fire That Threatened Acreage, Hog Building
Hospers, Iowa– The Hospers Fire Department was called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:40 p.m., firefighters were called to the report of a field fire near 420th Street and Log Avenue, two miles south of Hospers.
kicdam.com
Threat Against Spencer High School Determined To Be False
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Officials with Spencer Community Schools investigated a potential threat of violence against the high school this morning. A statement sent to KICD News from Superintendent Terry Hemann says staff were made aware of the threat and immediately contacted law enforcement who were able to determine there was no danger to school safety with the rest of day proceeding as normal.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Parking Ordinances Take Affect
Northwest Iowa — While it has been unseasonably warm recently, winter is not far away, so we reached out to area communities and asked what is allowed in regard to their street parking. Several cities in the KIWA listening area have ordinances regarding overnight parking, especially during the snow...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY TO ADD NEW TRANSIT BUS ROUTE
THE SIOUX CITY TRANSIT SYSTEM IS ADDING A NEW BUS ROUTE. THE NEW ROUTE WILL BE KNOWN AS AIRPORT (#11) WHICH WILL SERVE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT, SERGEANT BLUFF, AND INDUSTRIAL AREAS SOUTH OF THE AIRPORT. THE ROUTE CHANGE MEANS THE OLD AIRPORT ROUTE (#6) WILL BE RENAMED AS SINGING HILLS...
kiwaradio.com
Area Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
Hawarden, Iowa– Three fire departments were called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hawarden. According to Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen, at about 6:05 p.m., the Hawarden Fire Department was called to the report of a manure pile fire in the field near 400th Street and Chestnut Avenue, five and a half miles northeast of Hawarden.
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee announces stores to be closed Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Iowa-based grocery chain announced the decision to close its more than 285 locations in a news release Tuesday. Hy-Vee said the decision is to allow its 80,000 employees across eight states to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
