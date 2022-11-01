Read full article on original website
SDSU Imperial Valley celebrates opening their first food pantry on campus
CALEXICO — San Diego State University Imperial Valley invited the community to help congratulate their students in the opening of their first Food Pantry on campus the morning of Tuesday, November 1. The SDSU IV food pantry ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of...
Water Skiing Squirrels Stun Crowd at Yuma County Fair
The annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest was a big hit this year, thanks in large part to the star attraction: waterskiing squirrels! Daniel Joshua Wolverton recorded a video in Yuma, Arizona of two squirrels showing off their waterskiing skills while wearing mini lifejackets. “This is the squirrel water show of @twiggysinc. This was the finale of their performance at the Yuma County Fair,” Wolverton explained to Storyful.
El Centro Police Department receives $50K grant to increase safety
In a press release, the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) was awarded a $50,000 grant and will use it to increase safety on roads. The post El Centro Police Department receives $50K grant to increase safety appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC’s employees hall of fame
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) employees shared their ideas on how to improve services to the community in a unique event. The post YRMC’s employees hall of fame appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro appoints new fire chief, community development director, and chief of police
EL CENTRO — The El Centro City Council took action at the regular Council meeting of November 1st to approve three contracts appointing Joseph Bernal as the new Fire Chief, Angel Hernandez as the new Community Development Director, and Robert Sawyer as the new Chief of Police, according to a press release.
Gowan Company celebrates 60th anniversary
The Gowan Company is celebrating it's 60th anniversary with the Gowan Global Gathering bringing one-thousand employees from over 20 different countries to Yuma. The post Gowan Company celebrates 60th anniversary appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Community Food Bank asks for Thanksgiving donations
The Yuma Community Food Bank is preparing for Thanksgiving and they're asking for your help. The post Yuma Community Food Bank asks for Thanksgiving donations appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County seeing early RSV cases
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Health Department in Imperial County, RSV cases are seeing earlier than expected after Orange County declared a state of emergency on Monday, October 31. What is RSV?. According to the CDC, the respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that...
New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) appointed Brandon Shipwash as the new Captain for the El Centro area. The post New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed appeared first on KYMA.
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
Brawley District Breaks Ground on New Middle School
BRAWLEY – After years of campaigning, work, and some misfires, the Brawley Elementary School District has officially broken ground on its new middle school. The construction of the school will alleviate the growing problem of overcrowding in all four of the lower elementary schools and Barbara Worth Junior High, district officials said.
Calexico Objects to Proposal to Reallocate Frozen Funds
CALEXICO – The city of Calexico has rebuffed a proposal by state Sen. Ben Hueso to have the state unfreeze the city’s COVID-19 relief funds and reallocate them to the county so that it may administer the funds on behalf of the city. The request by Hueso, D-San...
Yuma ranks top 10 in up-and-coming real estate markets
According to a recent study Yuma ranked top ten in up-and-coming real estate markets across the United States. The post Yuma ranks top 10 in up-and-coming real estate markets appeared first on KYMA.
Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting
EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez, city of residence unknown, was arrested a couple hours...
Board of Supervisors addresses low-flying military aircraft
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Acting Airport Manager Jenell Guerrero and Imperial County staff drafted and submitted a letter that was presented before the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 1 regarding the flight patterns of military aircraft in the county. Representatives of Imperial had previously expressed...
Avenue B and 4th Place incident
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Avenue B and 4th Place incident appeared first on KYMA.
Alleged shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. This comes after another shooting just a week ago today on 5th street near South May Avenue. Sheriff's deputies detained a man, who was later transported...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind advisory for Imperial County along with storm chances
Wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour could be hitting Imperial County, and storm chances could hit the area later in the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Increased cloudy conditions are keeping temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon across the valley as a storm system approaches the forecast area from the northwest. Gusty southwest winds have developed in southwestern Imperial County across higher terrain, with these conditions persisting through Thursday and spreading further east to the lower deserts of Imperial County on Wednesday. Much colder temperatures will settle into the region beginning tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week. Precipitation chances tomorrow through Friday remain low for the Phoenix metro, with highest chances for accumulating rain in the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Rebounding temperatures and drier conditions are expected over the weekend.
Three Thermal Schools Evacuated, Two Students Detained
(CNS) – Two middle school students were detained Wednesday after a handgun was taken to Toro Canyon Middle School, prompting the evacuation of three Thermal schools, authorities said. At 10:10 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Avenue 66 and Tyler Street on a report of a threat at...
