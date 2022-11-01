As Jacksonville drivers approach the busy holiday travel season, below are four tips and warning signs on when to replace your tires, according to Roll by Goodyear. Low tire pressure is the leading cause of tire failure and may result in severe cracking or component separation. If you notice severe punctures or air loss in your tires, it might be time to replace your tires. To check tire pressure, use a tire pressure gauge and ensure your tires are inflated at the recommended PSI that can be found on the driver’s side door or in your vehicle’s manual.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO