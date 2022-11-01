ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

GMJ goes indoor skydiving at iFly Jacksonville during visit for 'Kids Free November'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to fly and save money? iFly Jacksonville is one of the businesses taking part in "Kids Free November." With the purchase of an adult ticket, a child can try indoor skydiving for free this month. First Coast News's Renata Di Gregorio had to try it to compare it to her recent skydiving experience. General Manager Bob Ash says skydivers use the indoor skydiving to train.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The Greek Festival is back this weekend

The 2022 Jacksonville Greek Festival is back!. This year’s festival will be held on November 4th-6th at a new campus on 12760 Beach Blvd. There will be food, fun, and a cultural experience for the entire family. Delicious Homemade Greek food. Live music and dancing. Family friendly environment. Amazing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss

Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair

• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local lands international magazine cover

ElDre Allen is a model, stylist and creative director who has dipped her toe back into modeling as a way to heal after her father’s passing. Through a random experience on Jacksonville Walking Tours, she discovered the Underground Vault. She was able to secure a 30 minute window for a photoshoot. She submitted those pictures which landed her the cover on a Dutch magazine. She talked to Rance about her love for creating and taking pleasure in showcasing her home city on such a large spectrum.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

4 tips on when to replace your tires

As Jacksonville drivers approach the busy holiday travel season, below are four tips and warning signs on when to replace your tires, according to Roll by Goodyear. Low tire pressure is the leading cause of tire failure and may result in severe cracking or component separation. If you notice severe punctures or air loss in your tires, it might be time to replace your tires. To check tire pressure, use a tire pressure gauge and ensure your tires are inflated at the recommended PSI that can be found on the driver’s side door or in your vehicle’s manual.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Jacksonville Beach, FL

From sunny beaches with gorgeous views to world-class golf courses, Jacksonville Beach offers much to do for residents and visitors. The City is known for outdoor recreation with its proximity to popular state parks and an abundance of water activities. Visitors can spend a day on the beach relaxing or playing sports, or they can hit the water to take in ocean life, go surfing, or take a boat further out to have fun offshore.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
WOKV

Kids Free November in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Moms, a locally founded, digital media resource dedicated to highlighting all of the fun that Jacksonville has to offer announces all things free for kids in November. These one-day, day trips are good for families - 5 kids in some venues and one paying...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Scooter’s permit in review for North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing a permit application for Scooter’s Coffee to build a 664-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on 0.64 acre at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road. The North Jacksonville site is near Yellow Bluff Square. Scooter’s Coffee intends to open up to 16 locations in Northeast Florida. Be the first...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox5atlanta.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Georgia

Jacksonville Daily Record

Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place

Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

