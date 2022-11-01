Read full article on original website
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
GMJ goes indoor skydiving at iFly Jacksonville during visit for 'Kids Free November'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to fly and save money? iFly Jacksonville is one of the businesses taking part in "Kids Free November." With the purchase of an adult ticket, a child can try indoor skydiving for free this month. First Coast News's Renata Di Gregorio had to try it to compare it to her recent skydiving experience. General Manager Bob Ash says skydivers use the indoor skydiving to train.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair open for 2022 season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is open to families for another season!. It’s best known for its rides, food and animal exhibits. This year there will be even more entertainment. “Obviously the pig race is always a big hit. We have a bird exhibit, like...
Time is ticking to save dozens of local cats in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A new construction project is forcing dozens of local cats out of their habitat and putting their nine lives in danger. They are living in a desirable stretch of land along the intercoastal in Jacksonville Beach. But a developer is building a $45 million marina with residential units, restaurants, and stores there.
News4Jax.com
The Greek Festival is back this weekend
The 2022 Jacksonville Greek Festival is back!. This year’s festival will be held on November 4th-6th at a new campus on 12760 Beach Blvd. There will be food, fun, and a cultural experience for the entire family. Delicious Homemade Greek food. Live music and dancing. Family friendly environment. Amazing...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss
Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
News4Jax.com
What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair
• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
News4Jax.com
Local lands international magazine cover
ElDre Allen is a model, stylist and creative director who has dipped her toe back into modeling as a way to heal after her father’s passing. Through a random experience on Jacksonville Walking Tours, she discovered the Underground Vault. She was able to secure a 30 minute window for a photoshoot. She submitted those pictures which landed her the cover on a Dutch magazine. She talked to Rance about her love for creating and taking pleasure in showcasing her home city on such a large spectrum.
News4Jax.com
4 tips on when to replace your tires
As Jacksonville drivers approach the busy holiday travel season, below are four tips and warning signs on when to replace your tires, according to Roll by Goodyear. Low tire pressure is the leading cause of tire failure and may result in severe cracking or component separation. If you notice severe punctures or air loss in your tires, it might be time to replace your tires. To check tire pressure, use a tire pressure gauge and ensure your tires are inflated at the recommended PSI that can be found on the driver’s side door or in your vehicle’s manual.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Jacksonville Beach, FL
From sunny beaches with gorgeous views to world-class golf courses, Jacksonville Beach offers much to do for residents and visitors. The City is known for outdoor recreation with its proximity to popular state parks and an abundance of water activities. Visitors can spend a day on the beach relaxing or playing sports, or they can hit the water to take in ocean life, go surfing, or take a boat further out to have fun offshore.
Her repair bill? $10,000. Jacksonville car owners find animals have chewed up their car engines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "I had no idea," said Ann Blount about the bad news a rat or rats chewed up her engine. She didn't even know such a thing could happen. Her repair bill? "Ten thousand dollars," she says. Blount lives at the Beaches. She says when she tried...
A show of support for Jews in response to antisemitic messages shown across Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 100 people came out to James Weldon Johnson Park in support of those impacted by the messages saying “Kanye is right about the Jews” that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during last weekend’s Georgia-Florida game, and another on a downtown Jacksonville building.
This Is Florida's Best Candy Shop
Taste of Home has the scoop on the sweetest candy shops across the country.
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine vs. Palatka: One of area’s oldest rivalries reignites in Game of the Week
PALATKA, Fla. – Two teams go head-to-head in Putnam County for their last game of the regular season for this week’s Football Friday on 4 when Palatka High School takes on St. Augustine in one of the area’s oldest rivalries. Palatka High School is ready to end...
Kids Free November in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Moms, a locally founded, digital media resource dedicated to highlighting all of the fun that Jacksonville has to offer announces all things free for kids in November. These one-day, day trips are good for families - 5 kids in some venues and one paying...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Scooter’s permit in review for North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing a permit application for Scooter’s Coffee to build a 664-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on 0.64 acre at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road. The North Jacksonville site is near Yellow Bluff Square. Scooter’s Coffee intends to open up to 16 locations in Northeast Florida. Be the first...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians each won $1 million from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The Georgia Lottery announced tickets purchased in Brunswick and on galottery.com came with million-dollar prizes. There were eight $50,000 winners: one each in Athens, Bremen, Hull, Lawrenceville, Macon and Marietta as well as two in Savannah. The Powerball...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place
Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
Forever Families: Local children find forever homes in Duval County adoption event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At the Duval County Courthouse, an adoption ceremony was held for children who found their forever family. STORY: Kids Free November: Jacksonville attractions offering free admission to children. On Friday, 12 children found their forever families. Action News Jax’s Marcine Joseph spoke with a couple who...
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors concerned about Regency Square Mall, owners say repairs are on the way
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are voicing their concerns about a Jacksonville shopping mall that’s been around for more than five decades. At Regency Square Mall, leaks in the ceiling, mold and other issues have customers worried about their health and safety. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
