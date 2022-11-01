ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SFGate

How a pro-Trump youth group remade the Arizona GOP, testing democracy

PHOENIX - The young conservative activist had a plan, and he wanted the veteran Arizona House speaker to push it. The two men huddled at a barbecue joint in January as the activist - Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA - unspooled his demands: Republican legislators, he insisted, should carve up booming and fast-diversifying Maricopa County, diluting the power of Democrats in a state that had helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Attorney defending Idaho's abortion laws quits AG's office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
SFGate

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph. with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,. southwest winds...
MEDFORD, OR
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28-30 expected. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing.
HANFORD, CA

