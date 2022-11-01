Safeth Ministries will be officially launching their mainnet token set this month on the Hedera Network. This token set will consist of Safeth Cash & Safeth Token (formally, Safeth Platinum) both of which are fully stakable otherwise known as “Super Staking”. This fresh and extremely innovative platform was built by Safeth Ministries Reverends Joseph Lathus and Cynthia Pustelak and is geared towards the philanthropic mission of helping to end poverty. This new Defi will allow users to borrow up to 10x times the value of their current Safeth Cash balance (in what the team has dubbed as a non collateralized “Payback Free Loan”.)

21 HOURS AGO