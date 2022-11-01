ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NewsRadio WFLA

Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD

Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
MIAMI, FL
thecoinrise.com

FTX US Urges Staff to Move to New Headquarters in Miami

A month after moving its US headquarters to Miami, FTX US has called its staff to relocate to the city as per a post by The Block. According to sources familiar with the matter, the call was to get its staff in the same location to ensure communication among workers. Although its other US offices are still open for business, the firm is looking to concentrate its workforce in one location and will therefore trim the workforce in other places.
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Why A Florida Chick-fil-A Owner Is Getting Buried With Applications

Finding good help these days is a challenge. With so many opportunities out there, employers have had to step their game up. Higher wages certainly help. Better benefits? That’s attractive to many too. But one restaurant owner in Miami might have found the most attractive incentive around: long, long weekends.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part IV

The memories of not only the great years of grand and glorious dining — as well as of the wonderful places with all the happy memories connected to and with them — just keep roaring back, and with our discussions of the earlier years and some of the long gone-and-forgotten places (until the publication of our Lost Restaurants of Miami book), a new cognizance of “the past” seems to have arisen, as told by the numerous emails and, yes, even telephone calls (along with several pieces of mail) that we have received and are thanking you all for.
MIAMI, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West

Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL

Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings

Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
MIAMI, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Evolution of Hallandale Beach - A Quiet Coastal Town’s Billion-Dollar Boom

South Florida’s quiet coastal town of Hallandale Beach is quickly becoming one of the most luxurious places to live, work and play thanks to a wave of new high-end residences that are attracting affluent buyers in droves. As a result, the city is experiencing a wave of new investment in the area, with a whopping $1 billion worth of development underway according to the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. These projects run the gamut from luxury residences to dining and entertainment attractions, all meant to cater to these new ultra-wealthy residents.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday

Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
TAMARAC, FL

