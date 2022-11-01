Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
wlrn.org
With soaring prices, first-time homebuyers programs pushed to irrelevance in South Florida
Since Miami-Dade County’s first time homebuyer program was created in 1995, nearly 8,000 families have received local government assistance purchasing their first homes. For years it was normal for hundreds of families to receive help making a down payment and help in finding financing for their homes. But data...
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
thecoinrise.com
FTX US Urges Staff to Move to New Headquarters in Miami
A month after moving its US headquarters to Miami, FTX US has called its staff to relocate to the city as per a post by The Block. According to sources familiar with the matter, the call was to get its staff in the same location to ensure communication among workers. Although its other US offices are still open for business, the firm is looking to concentrate its workforce in one location and will therefore trim the workforce in other places.
Hialeah Man Scores $2 Million Lottery Prize Off Publix Ticket
Ten dollars became millions for this lucky Floridian.
wild941.com
Why A Florida Chick-fil-A Owner Is Getting Buried With Applications
Finding good help these days is a challenge. With so many opportunities out there, employers have had to step their game up. Higher wages certainly help. Better benefits? That’s attractive to many too. But one restaurant owner in Miami might have found the most attractive incentive around: long, long weekends.
A Look Inside Future's $16.3 Million Miami Mansion
Future just dropped $16.3 MILLION on a home in Miami Beach, FL.
WSVN-TV
Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
WSVN-TV
New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
Massive South Florida Expansion by Carrot Express Includes Eight Locations
In the next few months this local health food brand is taking over South Florida
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part IV
The memories of not only the great years of grand and glorious dining — as well as of the wonderful places with all the happy memories connected to and with them — just keep roaring back, and with our discussions of the earlier years and some of the long gone-and-forgotten places (until the publication of our Lost Restaurants of Miami book), a new cognizance of “the past” seems to have arisen, as told by the numerous emails and, yes, even telephone calls (along with several pieces of mail) that we have received and are thanking you all for.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West
Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
WSVN-TV
Law enforcement and young men from South Florida gather for 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project event
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A community event brought hundreds of students face to face with a group of officers. More than 500 local youth and police met Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium. For the first time in person since the pandemic at a yearly conference. “Marvelous that we’re now...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Evolution of Hallandale Beach - A Quiet Coastal Town’s Billion-Dollar Boom
South Florida’s quiet coastal town of Hallandale Beach is quickly becoming one of the most luxurious places to live, work and play thanks to a wave of new high-end residences that are attracting affluent buyers in droves. As a result, the city is experiencing a wave of new investment in the area, with a whopping $1 billion worth of development underway according to the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. These projects run the gamut from luxury residences to dining and entertainment attractions, all meant to cater to these new ultra-wealthy residents.
Florida Man Claims $2M Top Prize From $10 Lottery Scratch-Off
The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00. Avila purchased his
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?
The New River Inn, now a historical museum in Fort LauderdaleTamanoeconomico on wikimedia commons. My Lyft driver today completely leveled me out, but in the best, and obviously, relevant kind of way (stay with me).
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
Comments / 0