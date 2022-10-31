Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Renal Denervation Systems Market to Reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 40.67%
The global renal denervation systems market size reached US$ 218.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 40.67% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Renal Denervation Systems Market Size:...
getnews.info
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market worth $7.5 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market include Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany)”. In 2021, Bracco entered into a partnership with CardioNavix which will help improve patient access to cardiac. According to the new market research report...
getnews.info
Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market to be Valued at US$ 564 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market””. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe)
getnews.info
Compound Semiconductor Market worth $55.8 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 6.6%
The Compound Semiconductor Market size is expected to reach projected to reach USD 55.8 billion by 2027 from USD 40.5 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP), Product (LED, Optoelectronics, RF Devices,...
getnews.info
Opportunities Abound for Micro-Perforated Films| MarketsandMarkets™ Study
“Browse 76 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 113 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Micro-Perforated Films Market”. Micro-Perforated Films Market by Material(PE, PP, and PET), Application (Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, and Ready-to-eat Food), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America)
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
getnews.info
Teshop has suddenly emerged, the second mall in the world with no supply sales model is committed to promoting users to get rich
Have you ever imagined yourself being able to work just two hours a day and receive a six-figure salary per month, through which you could live a life of luxury and you could even take your family into employment with you?. Rauha from Finland became such a person. Rauha has...
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
blockchain.news
Demand for Blockchain and AI Expected to Push Market Value to $980.7M by 2030: Report
Since blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the greatest technological innovations, their demand is expected to make the market value soar to $980.7 million by 2030, according to Spherical Insights & Consulting. The market data intelligence company suggested that the global blockchain AI market is anticipated to record a...
getnews.info
Animal Biotechnology Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
Animal Biotechnology Market size is expected to reach a high CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Animal Biotechnology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2029. As per Priority Exploration, the worldwide red biotechnology market size is anticipated to hit around US$ 510 billion by 2027 from an estimated at US$ 322 billion out of 2022. The North America region has the highest market share in the Red Biotechnology Market, and it is further continuing its dominance during the forecast period.
getnews.info
Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027
“Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027”. The global fire extinguisher market is being driven by the introduction of eco-friendly and sound-based fire extinguishers by manufacturers. According to IMARC Group latest published report, The global fire extinguisher market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021....
getnews.info
Military Embedded Systems Market worth $2.5 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 9.6%
Military embedded systems market is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027 from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027. According to the new market research report “Military embedded systems Market by Application, Platform (Land, Airborne, Unmanned, Naval, Space), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-mount Server), Installation Type, Component, Services, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Military embedded systems market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in enhancement programs for land vehicles in US, developments in the Navigation & Communication systems for Naval & Airborne platforms, and Developments in Space sector.
Are US supply chain problems over?
Snarled supply chains that helped fuel red-hot inflation are slowly disentangling, offering hope for relief for cash-strapped consumers. But the U.S. faces geopolitical tensions, a shortage of truck drivers and a potential railroad strike that all endanger recent progress. The New York Federal Reserve’s global supply chain pressure index soared...
getnews.info
Precious Metals Mining for High Value Asian Markets with Growth Set to Reach $200 Million by 2024, Digital Assets with NFT Options with Great Versatility: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)
– Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. – Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. – Digital Assets Division for Offerings of Cryptocurrency and NFT Products. – Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution. Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is...
CNBC
Chinese tech giants' push into U.S., Europe's markets sets up potential clash with Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
getnews.info
Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027
The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sterile medical packaging market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027.
eenews.net
Tech companies driving CO2 removal are in financial free fall
A handful of major corporations that founded the Frontier climate initiative have been rocked by financial and legal challenges, raising questions about their nearly $1 billion bid to remove carbon from the atmosphere. The valuations of four Frontier founders — Google parent company Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Shopify Inc.,...
thenewscrypto.com
MonkeyBids and Lithium Finance Collaborate to Blend Valuation and Auction Experience
Solana-based decentralized auction platform MonkeyBids has partnered with illiquid asset valuation tool Lithium Finance to improve the accuracy and transparency of pricing for both digital and physical assets. Different benchmarks for value may be used for illiquid assets like digital artworks or NFTs that blend virtual and physical assets in...
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
